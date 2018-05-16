By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nandos Peri Peri Sauce Lemon & Herb 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nandos Peri Peri Sauce Lemon & Herb 125G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Product Description

  • Peri Peri Sauce Lemon and Herb
  • Recipes and ideas: nandos.co.uk/sauces
  • This sauce is as gentle as we get: lively spice without blow-you-away-burn. When life gives you Lemon & Herb, get pouring this blend of Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli), herbs and zesty lemon.
  • Chilli rating - Extra mild
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, preservatives or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Distilled Vinegar, Onion Puree (6%), Lemon Puree (4%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Garlic Puree (2%), Salt, Spices and Herb (Chilli, Paprika, Parsley, African Bird's Eye Chilli), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract, Dextrose, Spice Extract (Paprika)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 months.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.

Produce of

Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • This sauce was made of pouring, dipping, cooking and adoring - you'll crave it on every plate. Try it with chicken, want it on everything.
  • Shake before use

Number of uses

Servings per bottle: 6, Serving size: 20g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Importer address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper Serving
Energy 175kJ /35kJ /
-42kcal8kcal
Fat 3.5g0.7g
saturates 0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate 1.2g0.2g
sugars 1.1g0.2g
Protein 0.6g0.1g
Salt 2.6g0.5g
of which--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Nando's Garlic Peri Peri Sauce 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Nandos Lemon & Herb Marinade 260G

£ 2.00
£0.77/100g

Nando's Peri Peri Sauce Lemon & Herb 500G

£ 3.90
£0.78/100g

Tesco Halloumi 225G

£ 2.00
£8.89/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here