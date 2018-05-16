Nandos Peri Peri Sauce Lemon & Herb 125G

Product Description
- Peri Peri Sauce Lemon and Herb
- This sauce is as gentle as we get: lively spice without blow-you-away-burn. When life gives you Lemon & Herb, get pouring this blend of Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli), herbs and zesty lemon.
- Chilli rating - Extra mild
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, preservatives or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Distilled Vinegar, Onion Puree (6%), Lemon Puree (4%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Garlic Puree (2%), Salt, Spices and Herb (Chilli, Paprika, Parsley, African Bird's Eye Chilli), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract, Dextrose, Spice Extract (Paprika)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 months.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- This sauce was made of pouring, dipping, cooking and adoring - you'll crave it on every plate. Try it with chicken, want it on everything.
- Shake before use
Number of uses
Servings per bottle: 6, Serving size: 20g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Importer address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
125g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per Serving
|Energy
|175kJ /
|35kJ /
|-
|42kcal
|8kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|0.7g
|saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.2g
|sugars
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Salt
|2.6g
|0.5g
|of which
|-
|-
