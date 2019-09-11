By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Metcalfe's Skinny Popcorn Sweet 'N Salt 80G

Write a review
Metcalfe's Skinny Popcorn Sweet 'N Salt 80G
£ 1.60
£2.00/100g
Per 1/4 pack
  • Energy402kJ 96kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Sweet and salt flavoured popped corn with sugar and sweeteners.
  • #popitlikeitsmetcalfes
  • At least 30% less saturated fat*
  • *than average sweet and salt popcorn.
  • At Metcalfe's we're all about joy...
  • The joy of popping a really tasty treat into your mouth
  • Sweet 'n salt popcorn is twice as nice!
  • Pop this pack into your cupboard ready for those perfect nights in
  • Perfect to share
  • 96 calories per 1/4 pack
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten-free
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 80g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Popped Butterfly Corn (63%), Rapeseed Oil, Sweetening Blend (Sugar, Sweetener: Isomalt, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

This sharing pack contains 4 servings of 20g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 4 years. Product may contain unpopped corn kernels.

Name and address

  • Kettle Foods Ltd.,
  • Barnard Road,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not 100% happy with this pack, please let us know. Pop the pack and contents in the post, include details of where and when you bought it and send to
  • Customer Care,
  • Kettle Foods Ltd.,
  • Barnard Road,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • UK.
  • www.metcalfessnacks.com

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 1/4 pack
Energy (kJ)2009402
Energy (kcal)48196
Fat (g)23.84.8
of which saturates (g)1.4g0.3
Carbohydrate (g)53.410.7
of which sugars (g)18.13.6
Fibre (g)10.32.1
Protein (g)8.11.6
Salt (g)1.30.26
This sharing pack contains 4 servings of 20g--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 4 years. Product may contain unpopped corn kernels.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

most amazing popcorn ever, wow never had something

5 stars

most amazing popcorn ever, wow never had something so evenly distributed with salt and sugar. Wow!

