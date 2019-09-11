Metcalfe's Skinny Popcorn Sweet 'N Salt 80G

most amazing popcorn ever, wow never had something
most amazing popcorn ever, wow never had something so evenly distributed with salt and sugar. Wow!
Popped Butterfly Corn (63%), Rapeseed Oil, Sweetening Blend (Sugar, Sweetener: Isomalt, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides), Salt
Store in a cool, dry place.
Made in the UK
This sharing pack contains 4 servings of 20g
4 Years
80g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 1/4 pack
|Energy (kJ)
|2009
|402
|Energy (kcal)
|481
|96
|Fat (g)
|23.8
|4.8
|of which saturates (g)
|1.4g
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|53.4
|10.7
|of which sugars (g)
|18.1
|3.6
|Fibre (g)
|10.3
|2.1
|Protein (g)
|8.1
|1.6
|Salt (g)
|1.3
|0.26
|-
|-
WARNING: Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 4 years. Product may contain unpopped corn kernels.
