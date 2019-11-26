By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 10 Mini Gingerbread Men

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 10 Mini Gingerbread Men
£ 1.00
£0.10/each
  • Energy181kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1807kJ / 429kcal

Product Description

  • 10 Mini gingerbread biscuits.
  • Oven baked for a sweet, crisp biscuit with a touch of warming ginger
  • Made with golden syrup
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat. May contain soya, peanuts, almond, brazil nut, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

10 x Gingerbread Men

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (10g)
Energy1807kJ / 429kcal181kJ / 43kcal
Fat10.5g1.1g
Saturates4.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate76.6g7.7g
Sugars44.5g4.5g
Fibre1.8g0.2g
Protein6.0g0.6g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

