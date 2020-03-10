Tesco 8 Cornflake Clusters

- Energy196kJ 47kcal2%
- Fat1.8g3%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars3.6g4%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1959kJ / 467kcal
Product Description
- 8 Cornflake clusters covered in milk chocolate.
- Made with milk chocolate. Corn flakes coated with smooth chocolate for a crispy crunch.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Milk Chocolate (60%), Maize, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), ND (Iron, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Riboflavin).
Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Allergy Information
- Contains milk, barley and soya. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
8
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1959kJ / 467kcal
|196kJ / 47kcal
|Fat
|18.2g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|11.0g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|67.6g
|6.8g
|Sugars
|36.0g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.5g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
