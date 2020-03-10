By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 8 Cornflake Clusters

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 8 Cornflake Clusters
£ 1.00
£0.13/each
One cluster
  • Energy196kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1959kJ / 467kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Cornflake clusters covered in milk chocolate.
  • Made with milk chocolate. Corn flakes coated with smooth chocolate for a crispy crunch.
  • Made with milk chocolate. Corn flakes coated with smooth chocolate for a crispy crunch.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Milk Chocolate (60%), Maize, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), ND (Iron, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Riboflavin).

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, barley and soya. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1959kJ / 467kcal196kJ / 47kcal
Fat18.2g1.8g
Saturates11.0g1.1g
Carbohydrate67.6g6.8g
Sugars36.0g3.6g
Fibre3.2g0.3g
Protein6.5g0.7g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Mini Chocolate Cornflake Bites 15 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.12/each

Offer

Tesco Plain Scones 4 Pack

£ 1.10
£1.10/each

Tesco Chocolate Brownie Bites 20 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

Mr Kipling Cherry Bakewells 6 Pack

£ 1.70
£0.28/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here