Tesco Peshwari Naan Breads 2 Pack 260G

3.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Peshwari Naan Breads 2 Pack 260G
£ 0.95
£0.37/100g
1/2 of a naan
  • Energy844kJ 201kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1298kJ / 309kcal

Product Description

  • 2 sweet naan breads made with yogurt, sultanas, coconut and vegetable ghee.
  • FLAME BAKED Carefully stretched, with coconut and sultanas layered through the dough.
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Sultanas (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut (3.5%), Sugar, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Vegetable Ghee (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Cinnamon.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 1 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: OVEN 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 3-4 mins. Frozen: 6-7 mins. Sprinkle naan with water. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Grill
Instructions: GRILL: Medium 2 mins. Frozen: Medium 4 mins. Sprinkle naan with water. Place under a pre-heated medium grill, turning once.

Cooking Precautions

  • Important Serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

260g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a naan (65g)
Energy1298kJ / 309kcal844kJ / 201kcal
Fat10.2g6.6g
Saturates3.2g2.1g
Carbohydrate46.0g29.9g
Sugars9.1g5.9g
Fibre3.1g2.0g
Protein6.7g4.4g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

OK for a supermarket brand

3 stars

I love making my own curries at home but making naan is a bit of a chore. So I gave these a try and they are OK for a supermarket brand, I didn't really notice the coconut but couldn't miss the sultanas as they are dotted throughout. A little dry if you don't give them a splash of water before they go in the oven, but fine for the price.

👎 Quality of Tesco peshwari naan not comparable w

1 stars

👎 Quality of Tesco peshwari naan not comparable with other brands

Best ever !

5 stars

I buy this Peshwari bread every time I order from Tesco. Its the best I've tasted outside of an Indian restaurant. Love, love, love it !!

Delicious

5 stars

We buy these regularly and consider them quite authentic tasting, a good accompaniment to an Indian meal at home.

