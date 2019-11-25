Tesco Peshwari Naan Breads 2 Pack 260G

OK for a supermarket brand
I love making my own curries at home but making naan is a bit of a chore. So I gave these a try and they are OK for a supermarket brand, I didn't really notice the coconut but couldn't miss the sultanas as they are dotted throughout. A little dry if you don't give them a splash of water before they go in the oven, but fine for the price.
👎 Quality of Tesco peshwari naan not comparable with other brands
Best ever !
I buy this Peshwari bread every time I order from Tesco. Its the best I've tasted outside of an Indian restaurant. Love, love, love it !!
Delicious
We buy these regularly and consider them quite authentic tasting, a good accompaniment to an Indian meal at home.