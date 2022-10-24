We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Chicken Bacon & Stuffing Sandwich

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Chicken Bacon & Stuffing Sandwich
£2.50
£2.50/each

Each pack

Energy
2026kJ
483kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
19.2g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.8g

medium

30%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1013kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted chicken breast, mayonnaise, smoked bacon and sage and onion stuffing in malted bread.
  • ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST Our chefs' recipe layers roast chicken with sage and onion stuffing and mayonnaise. Carefully hand packed every day.
  • ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST Our chefs' recipe layers roast chicken with sage and onion stuffing and mayonnaise. Carefully hand packed every day.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (21%), Smoked Bacon (8%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Onion, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Oats, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Sage, Black Pepper, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken and British & EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1013kJ / 241kcal2026kJ / 483kcal
Fat9.6g19.2g
Saturates1.8g3.6g
Carbohydrate24.8g49.6g
Sugars2.2g4.4g
Fibre2.1g4.2g
Protein12.9g25.8g
Salt0.9g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Sandwiches, Wraps & Sushi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here