Tesco Chicken Bacon & Stuffing Sandwich
Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1013kJ / 241kcal
Product Description
- Roasted chicken breast, mayonnaise, smoked bacon and sage and onion stuffing in malted bread.
- ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST Our chefs' recipe layers roast chicken with sage and onion stuffing and mayonnaise. Carefully hand packed every day.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (21%), Smoked Bacon (8%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Onion, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Oats, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Sage, Black Pepper, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using EU & non-EU chicken and British & EU pork.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1013kJ / 241kcal
|2026kJ / 483kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|19.2g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|24.8g
|49.6g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|4.2g
|Protein
|12.9g
|25.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
