Tesco Easy Cook Brown Rice 2Kg

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Easy Cook Brown Rice 2Kg
£ 2.75
£1.38/kg
Per 185g
  • Energy1183kJ 279kcal
    14%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 639kJ / 151kcal

Product Description

  • Parboiled Brown Long Grain Rice
  • WITH A NUTTY BITE Grown in paddy fields, and harvested at its peak for a plumper grain
  • Pack size: 2kg

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal using tab provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Time: 22-25 mins
● Rinse 75g rice per person in a sieve with running cold water.
● Add a pinch of salt (if required) to a large pan of boiling water.
● Add rice and return to the boil. Stir once, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 22-25 minutes or until rice is tender.
● Drain in a sieve and serve immediately.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 27 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy639kJ / 151kcal1183kJ / 279kcal
Fat1.1g2.0g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate31.2g57.7g
Sugars0.2g0.4g
Fibre1.5g2.8g
Protein3.3g6.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, 75g of uncooked rice weights approximately 185g.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Brown rice is best

5 stars

This is easy cook rice and does just that . Taste lovely and easy and quick to do

