Tesco Easy Cook Brown Rice 2Kg

Brown rice is best
This is easy cook rice and does just that . Taste lovely and easy and quick to do
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 639kJ / 151kcal
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal using tab provided.
Hob
Instructions: Time: 22-25 mins
● Rinse 75g rice per person in a sieve with running cold water.
● Add a pinch of salt (if required) to a large pan of boiling water.
● Add rice and return to the boil. Stir once, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 22-25 minutes or until rice is tender.
● Drain in a sieve and serve immediately.
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
approx. 27 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
2kg e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|639kJ / 151kcal
|1183kJ / 279kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|31.2g
|57.7g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.8g
|Protein
|3.3g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 75g of uncooked rice weights approximately 185g.
|-
|-
