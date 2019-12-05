By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Cook Brown Boil In Bag 4 Pack 500G

Tesco Easy Cook Brown Boil In Bag 4 Pack 500G
£ 0.90
£1.80/kg
1/2 a bag of rice
  • Energy833kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 534kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Brown easy cook rice - boil in the bag.
  • WITH A NUTTY BITE Harvested at its peak, then carefully prepared so it's easy to get right
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Using a fork in the loop, place the unopened bag of rice in a pan containing 1 litre (1 3/4 pints) of boiling water, slightly salted if desired.
Cover the pan and simmer for 15-17 minutes or until the rice is tender.
Lift the bag out using a fork in the loop and drain well.
Cut open the bag and serve.
Fluff up with a fork.
For two bags of rice allow 1 1/2 litres (2 1/2 pints) of boiling water.
Time: 15-17 minutes

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in Poland

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e (4 x 125g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy534kJ / 126kcal833kJ / 197kcal
Fat0.5g0.8g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate26.2g40.9g
Sugars0.3g0.5g
Fibre2.1g3.3g
Protein3.0g4.7g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
62.5g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 156g when cooked.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Easy rice, full of fibre

4 stars

Great product although I felt it needed longer than the stated time to cook. 20 minutes seemed just right. One packet is enough for 2 people.

