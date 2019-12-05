Tesco Easy Cook Brown Boil In Bag 4 Pack 500G

Easy rice, full of fibre
Great product although I felt it needed longer than the stated time to cook. 20 minutes seemed just right. One packet is enough for 2 people.
Store in a cool dry place.
Hob
Instructions: Using a fork in the loop, place the unopened bag of rice in a pan containing 1 litre (1 3/4 pints) of boiling water, slightly salted if desired.
Cover the pan and simmer for 15-17 minutes or until the rice is tender.
Lift the bag out using a fork in the loop and drain well.
Cut open the bag and serve.
Fluff up with a fork.
For two bags of rice allow 1 1/2 litres (2 1/2 pints) of boiling water.
Time: 15-17 minutes
Produce of more than one country, Packed in Poland
8 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
500g e (4 x 125g)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|534kJ / 126kcal
|833kJ / 197kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|26.2g
|40.9g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|3.3g
|Protein
|3.0g
|4.7g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|62.5g of uncooked rice weighs approximately 156g when cooked.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
