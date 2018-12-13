By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce 285G

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce 285G
£ 1.75
£0.61/100g
Each tablespoon contains
  • Energy57kJ 13kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 380kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Hot chilli sauce with garlic
  • Add a fiery kick to Vetnamese pho noodle soup or serve as a dipping sauce
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 285g

Information

Ingredients

Red Chilli (60%), Water, Sugar, Garlic Purée (3.5%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Vinegar, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate.

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice! May contain nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced and packed in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Add a fiery kick to Vietnamese pho noodle soup or serve as a dipping sauce

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 19 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

285g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach tablespoon (15g) contains
Energy380kJ / 90kcal57kJ / 13kcal
Fat0.7g0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate18.7g2.8g
Sugars15.0g2.3g
Fibre2.0g0.3g
Protein1.2g0.2g
Salt6.7g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as hot as it should be,didn't make me sweat at

2 stars

Not as hot as it should be,didn't make me sweat at all .

