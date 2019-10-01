Cawston Press Brilliant Beetroot Juice 1L

Product Description
- Pressed Beetroot and Apple Juice
- For simple, tasty food & drink recipes visit www.cawstonpress.com
- Do you have a great recipe that uses cawston press?
- Please share it with us or find more at www.cawstonpress.com or #justaddcawston
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Our Deliciously Cloudy juice
- Is made by blending the best-tasting beetroot with crisp apples
- Just add cawston
- 90% beetroot
- Original recipes
- Not from concentrate
- Picked & pressed
- Packed full of beetroot goodness
- Pack size: 1000ml
Information
Ingredients
90% Pressed Beetroot Juice, 10% Pressed Apple Juice, Antioxidant: Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Once opened store upright in the fridge and consume within 5 daysFor Best Before End: See Top of Carton
Preparation and Usage
- Drink it straight or just add a dash to brighten up your favourite everyday dishes. Hera are a couple of our recipes to inspire you.
- Beetroot Coconut Cooler
- Into a tall glass filled with ice, pour equal parts of brilliant beetroot & coconut water. Squeeze a wedge or two of lime in and throw them in for good measure. Swap with coconut milk for a more tropical twist.
- BBQ Slaw Dressing
- Whisk together 150ml brilliant beetroot & your favourite BBQ sauce with 50ml hot sauce with (or to taste) & season. Finely slice a red cabbage, a red onion, a red pepper & a carrot. Toss in the sauce & serve with soured cream.
- Chill & shake well before serving
- Serve chilled
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Cawston Press,
- The Urban Orchard,
- 3 Tanner Street,
- London,
- SE1 3LE,
- UK.
Return to
- Cawston Press,
- The Urban Orchard,
- 3 Tanner Street,
- London,
- SE1 3LE,
- UK.
- info@cawstonpress.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|180kJ/42kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|Of which Saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrates
|9.3g
|Of which Sugars*
|9.3g
|Protein
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.07g
|*Naturally occurring sugar from fruit
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019