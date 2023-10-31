We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Vet's Kitchen Chicken & Rice Dry Dog Food 3Kg

Vet's Kitchen Chicken & Rice Dry Dog Food 3Kg

5(2)
Write a review

£14.00

£4.67/kg

Vet's Kitchen Chicken & Rice Dry Dog Food 3KgTo find out more about pet food with added Vet Know-how visit www.vetskitchen.co.uk or follow us.
Vet's Kitchen® pet food is designed to deliver real health benefits to help your dog live a long and healthy life. We combine the expertise of our in-house veterinary practice, Vet's Klinic, with the highest quality ingredients to create a range of naturally nutritious and tasty food.Vet's Kitchen® Everyday Health Chicken & Brown Rice is a complete dry dog food which provides perfectly balanced nutrition in a delicious tasting meal and is ideal to maintain the everyday health of your adult dog:Healthy DigestionContains prebiotics and probiotics, and easily digestible ingredientsGood Skin & CoatContains omega 3 & omega 6Naturally NutritiousWith quality natural ingredients, added vitamins and mineralsSupports Healthy JointsAdded glucosamine, MSM and chondroitinSingle Protein Source45% chicken, a high level of quality proteinHypoallergenicFormulated without wheat, beef or dairy
Vet know how™At Vet's Kitchen®, we are committed to improving the long-term health and well-being of the nation's pets.In 2012, we opened a state-of-the-art veterinary practice, Vet's Klinic, where our vets and nurses see hundreds of pets every day."We believe that many of the pet problems we encounter could be prevented or alleviated with better nutrition."Combining the expertise of our veterinary team, the latest nutritional research and the highest quality ingredients, Vet's Kitchen® create perfectly balanced pet food, with added Vet Know-how in every bag.Our unique recipes are packed with goodness, so smaller meals will give your dog the nutrition they need to keep them healthy and satisfied, and will save you on average 55% vs wet dog food.**Vet's Kitchen® provides high-quality dry dog food with added health benefits and costs 55% less than wet dog food. Based on a survey of comparable wet dog food brands conducted on 01/04/20.
100% Recyclable PackagingRecycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at homePets' Kitchen®, Vet's Kitchen®, Caring from the Inside Out and the Vet Know-how logo are trademarks of Pets' Kitchen Ltd.
Caring from the Inside OutEveryday HealthComplete Dog FoodHealthy JointsNaturally NutritiousHealthy DigestionGood Skin & CoatHypoallergenic
Pack size: 3KG

Ingredients

Chicken 45% (including Dried Chicken 37%, Chicken Fat 5%, Chicken Gravy 3%), Brown Rice 26%, White Rice, Oats, Beet Pulp, Minerals, Salmon Oil, Brewer's Yeast, Mannanoligosaccharides 315mg/kg, Fructooligosaccharides 315mg/kg, Glucosamine 180mg/kg, Methylsulfonylmethane 180mg/kg, Chondroitin Sulphate 125mg/kg, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Seaweed Oil Extract, Beta Glucans, Nucleotides

Net Contents

3kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Changing Your Dog's FoodIf your dog is new to Vet's Kitchen® or this recipe, please introduce it slowly by gradually replacing the old diet over the course of ten days. If you feed too much too soon of any new food, your pet could suffer from stomach upset or other digestive problems.Feeding GuideDaily feeding amounts are approximate and should be tailored to your dog's specific needs. For more feeding advice and to use our pet calorie calculator please visit www.vetskitchen.co.uk.Always ensure fresh drinking water is available.Small Dog (5-10Kg): 70-150g per dayMedium Dog (11-25Kg): 130-300g per dayLarge Dog (26-40Kg): 265-430g per dayThis bag contains up to 40 mealsOr 20 days of meals if feeding twice per day. Based on the needs of a small 10kg dog assuming normal activity.

View all Dry Dog Food & Mixer

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here