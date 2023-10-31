Vet's Kitchen Chicken & Rice Dry Dog Food 3Kg To find out more about pet food with added Vet Know-how visit www.vetskitchen.co.uk or follow us.

Vet's Kitchen® pet food is designed to deliver real health benefits to help your dog live a long and healthy life. We combine the expertise of our in-house veterinary practice, Vet's Klinic, with the highest quality ingredients to create a range of naturally nutritious and tasty food. Vet's Kitchen® Everyday Health Chicken & Brown Rice is a complete dry dog food which provides perfectly balanced nutrition in a delicious tasting meal and is ideal to maintain the everyday health of your adult dog: Healthy Digestion Contains prebiotics and probiotics, and easily digestible ingredients Good Skin & Coat Contains omega 3 & omega 6 Naturally Nutritious With quality natural ingredients, added vitamins and minerals Supports Healthy Joints Added glucosamine, MSM and chondroitin Single Protein Source 45% chicken, a high level of quality protein Hypoallergenic Formulated without wheat, beef or dairy

Vet know how™ At Vet's Kitchen®, we are committed to improving the long-term health and well-being of the nation's pets. In 2012, we opened a state-of-the-art veterinary practice, Vet's Klinic, where our vets and nurses see hundreds of pets every day. "We believe that many of the pet problems we encounter could be prevented or alleviated with better nutrition." Combining the expertise of our veterinary team, the latest nutritional research and the highest quality ingredients, Vet's Kitchen® create perfectly balanced pet food, with added Vet Know-how in every bag. Our unique recipes are packed with goodness, so smaller meals will give your dog the nutrition they need to keep them healthy and satisfied, and will save you on average 55% vs wet dog food.* *Vet's Kitchen® provides high-quality dry dog food with added health benefits and costs 55% less than wet dog food. Based on a survey of comparable wet dog food brands conducted on 01/04/20.

Caring from the Inside Out Everyday Health Complete Dog Food Healthy Joints Naturally Nutritious Healthy Digestion Good Skin & Coat Hypoallergenic

Pack size: 3KG

Chicken 45% (including Dried Chicken 37%, Chicken Fat 5%, Chicken Gravy 3%), Brown Rice 26%, White Rice, Oats, Beet Pulp, Minerals, Salmon Oil, Brewer's Yeast, Mannanoligosaccharides 315mg/kg, Fructooligosaccharides 315mg/kg, Glucosamine 180mg/kg, Methylsulfonylmethane 180mg/kg, Chondroitin Sulphate 125mg/kg, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Seaweed Oil Extract, Beta Glucans, Nucleotides

3kg ℮

