Treaclemoon Candy Jar Marshmallow Bath Shower Gel 500Ml

5(7)Write a review
Treaclemoon Candy Jar Marshmallow Bath Shower Gel 500Ml
£ 3.00
£0.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Marsh Mallow Hearts Shower and Bath Gel
  • Marshmallow hearts fragrance
  • Indulgent bath & shower gel
  • 500ml size
  • Deep in the night when all dreams come true there is a candy store laden with gloriously coloured jars each filled with memories so beautiful you want them to stay forever.
  • Always remember that true beauty begins from the heart... our lovely recipes simply do the best they can for your skin and your smile!
  • With marshmallow extract
  • Dermatologically tested
  • 100% natural marshmallow extract
  • No unnecessary ingredients
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Althaea Officinalis Root Extract, Hexylene Glycol, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 17200 (Red 33)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: Massage directly onto damp skin whilst showering and rinse or pour under running water and have a happy 10 minute soak

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.

Return to

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.
  • www.treaclemoon.net

Net Contents

500ml ℮

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This is just smell heaven.

5 stars

Just turned vegan and found Treacle Moon products fitted the the bill of not testing on animals, and containing no animal ingredients. This is the first one I have tried, and can't wait now to buy and try all the others. The smell is amazing and doesn't dry your skin out. I just love it.I used it as a bath foam as I don't have a shower. Works really well. Left the water in the bath for ages so as the wonderful smell drifted all over the house.

Really good!

5 stars

First time, I thought about a shower gel in shower. Smells really cool!

Smells divine!!

5 stars

Really great product. Fab quality and great value. The packaging stands out too.

I looooooooove the smell

5 stars

Oh my gosh never have i thought that a shower jelly might get me like this.

Smells good enough to eat!

5 stars

Such a lovely smell from Treacle Moon products. Love how they look in the bathroom, and love their smell when running a bath. Excellent value from Tesco, would love a bigger range of their products.

Delicious!

5 stars

The whole Treaclemoon range is just gorgeous, but this is mine and my daughters favourite. So delicious smelling you will wish you could eat yourself!

shower gels

5 stars

I recently purchased several gels and love them. I normally buy lush at £12.00 for the same size bottle. I am so pleased with Tesco that I don't think I will be buying lush very often in the future. The choice of fragrance is diverse that I love them all.

