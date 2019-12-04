Cully&Sully Smoked Haddock&Salmon Chowder 400G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • A Lightly Smoked Haddock & Salmon Chowder with Fresh Parsley & Cream
  • According to the Irish legend, fionn, while cooking the salmon of knowledge for his master burnt his finger and in licking it, gained all the knowledge of the world. Perhaps, right now you are eating one of the salmons descendants, if not, may we recommend google!
  • Meet Cully & Sully
  • Cully & Sully love food. Growing up in Ireland's foodie capital, Cork, they ate a lot of good food, Cully (the cook) knows that for good food you need great ingredients.
  • They also love business (well Sully does!!). The business of making good, honest & tasty foods is what Cully & Sully do best!
  • Totally gluten free
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (34%), Water, Carrots, Onions, Cream (Milk) (6%), Smoked Haddock (Fish) (4.5%), Hot Smoked Salmon (Fish) (2%) [Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar, Oak Smoke], Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice, Vegetable Stock [Salt, Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Vegetables [Onions, Celery, Carrots, Parsley], Sunflower Oil, Turmeric], Fresh Parsley (0.3%), Salt, Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep chilled 0°-4°CSuitable for home freezing

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Pour into a pan, over a medium heat bring to the boil stirring occasionally.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before heating
  • Pretend you're dining out:
  • Clean and de-beard a dozen mussels. Pop them in a pot with a splash of white wine and chopped parsley. Cook with a lid until all the shells have opened (discard any that don't). Combine with piping hot chowder & serve with crusty bread.

Warnings

  • May contain bones

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Cully & Sully,
  • The Hen House,
  • Reeveswood,
  • Douglas,
  • Co. Cork.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 244kJ/58kcal
Fat 2.3g
Of which Saturates 1.2g
Carbohydrates6.2g
Of which Sugars 1.8g
Fibre 0.9g
Protein 2.6g
Salt 0.7g

Safety information

May contain bones

Best soup ever

5 stars

This is the best soup ever! Soooo tasty, good chunky bits and lovely textures

This is just what I've been searching for

5 stars

I've been searching for a good ready made chowder for some time and now I've found one !

Authentic and tasty

5 stars

Wonderful flavour and texture. Will be buying on a regular basis in future.

Outstanding flavour

5 stars

Took the bother to log on and rate this soup as it was outstanding - I'm a qualified chef and I don't think I could make anything better tasting than this. Tasted really fresh with bucketloads of flavour. My daughter loves the tomato & basil and she's hard to please !!

Love Cully & Sully Soups especially the Smoked Had

5 stars

Love Cully & Sully Soups especially the Smoked Haddock & Salmon Chowder, Chicken & Veg, Tomato & Basil. Limited variety of these lovely soups available at Tesco UK. ?? Make my own soups but these soups are a good 2nd choice. Stock more Irish foods Tesco. You are well supported in your Irish supermarkets with excellent Irish foods.

Beautiful Fishy Soup

5 stars

Beautiful, fishy, creamy soup, absolutely delicious, cannot get enough of this yummy soup!

yummy soup

5 stars

All the cully and sully soup test delicious you cannot go wrong with anyone of the flavors. I tried one and had to try all, and Ive not been disappointed.

Tasty, filling. Good as homemade.

5 stars

Excellent flavour. Lots of chunks of fish. Very filling and a great soup. Highly recommended.

Better than home made x

5 stars

A meal in a bowl. Potatoes firm and so much flavour. If you had been told that this soup was home made Cullen skink, you would have never doubted. A firm fav and I will definitely buy this again and will try the other varieties of soup. Super price for a meal for one. Seasoning spot on.

creamy and heartwarming...

5 stars

Totally delicious. Creamy and fishy, with some potato... I was pleasantly surprised. Will definitely buy this again.. It serves one big portion or perhaps 2 small servings...

