Cully&Sully Smoked Haddock&Salmon Chowder 400G

This is the best soup ever! Soooo tasty, good chunky bits and lovely textures
I've been searching for a good ready made chowder for some time and now I've found one !
Wonderful flavour and texture. Will be buying on a regular basis in future.
Took the bother to log on and rate this soup as it was outstanding - I'm a qualified chef and I don't think I could make anything better tasting than this. Tasted really fresh with bucketloads of flavour. My daughter loves the tomato & basil and she's hard to please !!
Love Cully & Sully Soups especially the Smoked Haddock & Salmon Chowder, Chicken & Veg, Tomato & Basil. Limited variety of these lovely soups available at Tesco UK. ?? Make my own soups but these soups are a good 2nd choice. Stock more Irish foods Tesco. You are well supported in your Irish supermarkets with excellent Irish foods.
Beautiful, fishy, creamy soup, absolutely delicious, cannot get enough of this yummy soup!
All the cully and sully soup test delicious you cannot go wrong with anyone of the flavors. I tried one and had to try all, and Ive not been disappointed.
Excellent flavour. Lots of chunks of fish. Very filling and a great soup. Highly recommended.
A meal in a bowl. Potatoes firm and so much flavour. If you had been told that this soup was home made Cullen skink, you would have never doubted. A firm fav and I will definitely buy this again and will try the other varieties of soup. Super price for a meal for one. Seasoning spot on.
Totally delicious. Creamy and fishy, with some potato... I was pleasantly surprised. Will definitely buy this again.. It serves one big portion or perhaps 2 small servings...