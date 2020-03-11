By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ella's Bangers And Mash Stage 2

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ella's Bangers And Mash Stage 2
£ 1.50
£1.16/100g

Product Description

  • Hello, I'm an organic pork, potatoes + veg meal. I'm yummy and perfectly balanced for growing babies.
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm an organic pork, potatoes + veg meal. I'm yummy and perfectly balanced for growing babies.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 7 months. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my texture is designed to encourage your baby to begin to chew.
  • My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of goodness + taste yummy too!
  • Ella x
  • 100% I'm organic
  • Textured not lumpy
  • No big lumps and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • No added sugar or salt - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 130G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Vegetable Stock 38% (Water and Organic Vegetables: Carrots, Parsnips, Swedes, Onions and Leeks), Organic Potatoes 13%, Organic Parsnips 11%, Organic Pork 10%, Organic Peas 9%, Organic Carrots 9%, Organic Onions 6%, Organic Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>) 2%, Organic Garlic 1%, Organic Breadcrumbs (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Yeast*) 1%, Organic Sage 0.1%, Organic Peppercorns <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%, * I have No Organic Certification

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard.Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 244kJ/58kcal317kJ/76kcal
Fat 2.2g2.9g
-of which saturates 1.1g1.4g
Carbohydrate 5.4g7.0g
-of which sugars 2.2g2.9g
Fibre 1.6g2.1g
Protein 3.4g4.4g
Salt 0.05g0.07g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Ella's Kitchen Sweetcorn Plus Carrot Melty Sticks 17G

£ 1.00
£58.83/kg

Offer

Ella's Kitchen Cheese Plus Apple Melty Sticks 16G

£ 1.00
£62.50/kg

Offer

Ella's Kitchen Lamb Roast Dinner 130G

£ 1.50
£11.54/kg

Ella's Spaghetti Bolognese Stage 2 130G

£ 1.50
£11.54/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here