Schwarzkopf Live Ultra Brights 095 Electric Blue Hair Dye

£ 5.50
£5.50/each

Product Description

  • Live Ultra Brights or Pastel 095 Electric Blue Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

  • Dare to be different with the Schwarzkopf Live Color XXL Ultra Brights semi permanent colour in 95 Electric Blue. The hair dye has Ultra Bright pigments that give you an electrifying, neon bright shade and vivid shine. The multiple application techniques allow you to customise your look and show off your individuality to the max.

    Get gorgeous, vibrant hair in a flash. If you've got the attitude, we've got the colour!

  • Professional quality colour
  • 2 in 1 bright or pastel

Information

Ingredients

Colour Cream: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Coconut Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Disodium Cocoamphodipropionate, Methylparaben, HC Blue No. 16, Parfum, Polyquaternium-6, Propylparaben, Ethanolamine, Etidronic Acid, Basic Red 51, Care Conditioner: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Quaternium-87, Propylene Glycol, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Panthenol, Isopropyl Myristate, Citric Acid, Distearoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Sodium Benzoate, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Ceteareth-20, Glyceryl Stearate, Parfum, Hexyl Salicylate, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene

Preparation and Usage

  • Express Your Colour Creativity
  • 1 Product - 2 Effects
  • Discover intense colour vibrancy thanks to the built-in electrifying pigments.
  • Or
  • Go pastel by mixing the Colour Cream with the Conditioner included or with Live Pastel It!.
  • Schwarzkopf Selection Guide
  • 1 Washes out in 12-15 washes
  • 2 Lasts up to 28 washes
  • 3 Permanent
  • For long or thick hair we recommend using two packs.

Warnings

  • SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS:
  • Hair colorants can cause severe allergic reactions.
  • Read and follow instructions. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary "black henna" tattoos may increase your risk of allergy.
  • Do not colour your hair if:
  • - you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp,
  • - you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair,
  • - you have experienced a reaction to a temporary "black henna" tattoo in the past.
  • Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. See bottom of pack for full list of ingredients.
  • Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Any Questions About Live?
  • For further information and free colour advice please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service on Freephone:
  • GB: 0800 328 9214
  • IRL: 1800 535 634
  • consumer.advisory@henkel.com
  • Henkel Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ.

Lower age limit

16 Years

Safety information

Great colour but only when you have bleach blonde

4 stars

Great colour but only when you have bleach blonde hair, didn't pick up on my roots that were a dark blonde

Good Hir Dyer

4 stars

It was my first time with XXL -Live colour - Electric blue and I have to say that it's a really good product. The colour is really nice and it's really easy to make. There's an extra conditioner inside the box and it's so usefull. It fades so quickly though. :(

live colorv xxl

5 stars

Bought nearly a month ago n the color is amazing very very happy

