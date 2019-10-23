Schwarzkopf Live Ultra Brights 095 Electric Blue Hair Dye

Great colour but only when you have bleach blonde
Great colour but only when you have bleach blonde hair, didn't pick up on my roots that were a dark blonde
Good Hir Dyer
It was my first time with XXL -Live colour - Electric blue and I have to say that it's a really good product. The colour is really nice and it's really easy to make. There's an extra conditioner inside the box and it's so usefull. It fades so quickly though. :(
live colorv xxl
Bought nearly a month ago n the color is amazing very very happy