Schwarzkopf Live Ultra Brights 094 Purple Punk Hair Dye

Brilliance
Lifeless written rules directed at growing hair animates vision.
Dare to be different with the Schwarzkopf Live Color XXL Ultra Brights semi permanent colour in 94 Purple Punk. The hair dye has Ultra Bright pigments that give you an electrifying, neon bright shade and vivid shine. The multiple application techniques allow you to customise your look and show off your individuality to the max.
Get gorgeous, vibrant hair in a flash. If you've got the attitude, we've got the colour!
Colour Cream: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Coconut Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Disodium Cocoamphodipropionate, Methylparaben, Parfum, Polyquaternium-6, Propylparaben, Basic Violet 2, HC Blue No. 16, Ethanolamine, Etidronic Acid, Care Conditioner: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Quaternium-87, Propylene Glycol, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Panthenol, Isopropyl Myristate, Citric Acid, Distearoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Sodium Benzoate, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Ceteareth-20, Glyceryl Stearate, Parfum, Hexyl Salicylate, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene
16 Years
SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS: Hair colorants can cause severe allergic reactions. Read and follow instructions. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary "black henna" tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Do not colour your hair if: - you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp, - you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair, - you have experienced a reaction to a temporary "black henna" tattoo in the past. Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. See bottom of pack for full list of ingredients. Keep out of reach of children.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020