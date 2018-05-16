Jammie Dodgers Twin Pack 280 G

- Energy328kJ 78kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1834 kJ
Product Description
- Shortcake biscuits with a raspberry flavoured apple jam
Burton's Biscuit Co Making every day more of a treat
- Full of mischief
- Natural flavours and colours
- No hydrogenated fats
- Non GM ingredients
- No artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 280g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raspberry Flavoured Apple Jam (27%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apple (39%) (Apple, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)), Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Annatto), Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Palm Oil, Sugar, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Serving Size = 1 biscuit (18g), 16 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
- Consumer Services,
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- 0151 676 2352
- consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
- www.burtonsbiscuits.com
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 18g (1 biscuit)
|% RI* per 18g (1 biscuit)
|RI* Adults
|Energy
|1834 kJ
|328 kJ
|4%
|8400 kJ
|Fat
|13.9g
|2.5g
|4%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|6.5g
|1.2g
|6%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|71.3g
|12.8g
|5%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|30.6g
|5.5g
|6%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.0g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|2%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Serving Size = 1 biscuit (18g), 16 servings per pack
|-
|-
|-
|-
