By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wonka Rainbow Nerds Theatre Box 141.7G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wonka Rainbow Nerds Theatre Box 141.7G
£ 2.50
£1.77/100g

Product Description

  • Sugar Coated Crunchy Small Candy
  • Good to Know
  • Thoughtful Portion™ is an amount that can fit as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle. Serving Size is an average amount eaten - not necessarily a moderate portion.
  • Per 1 tbsp Calories 60, Sat Fat 5g, Sodium 0mg, Sugars 14g
  • No artificial flavors
  • Pack size: 141.7g

Information

Ingredients

Dextrose, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid (E296), Glucose* Syrup, Natural Flavouring, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax (E903), Colour: Carmine (E120), Artificial Colours: Brilliant Blue (E133), Indigo Carmine (E132), Allura Red (E129)**, Tartrazine (E102**, Sunset Yellow (E110)**, *Produced from Genetically Modified Organisms, ** May have an adverse effect on activity and attention of children

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Number of uses

Serving / pack 9 (apx) Serving size: 15g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Importer address

  • FTS,
  • PO Box 7551,
  • Telford,
  • TF2 7SB.

Distributor address

  • FTS,
  • PO Box 7551,
  • Telford,
  • TF2 7SB.

Return to

  • FTS,
  • PO Box 7551,
  • Telford,
  • TF2 7SB.

Net Contents

141.7g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 15g
Energy (kJ)1674.72251.21
Energy (kcal)400.0060.00
Fat (g)0.00.00
of which saturates (g)0.000.00
Carbohydrates (g)93.3314.00
of which sugars (g)93.3314.00
Fibre (g)0.000.00
Protein (g)0.000.00
Salt (g)0.000.00

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Mike & Ike Mega Mix Fruit Candies 10 Flavours 141G

£ 2.00
£1.42/100g

Wonka Nerds Strawberry & Grape 46.7G

£ 1.00
£2.15/100g

Millions Multi Millions 7Pack

£ 1.00
£0.14/each

Jolly Rancher Fruit Chews 58G

£ 2.00
£3.45/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here