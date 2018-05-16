Wonka Rainbow Nerds Theatre Box 141.7G

Product Description
- Sugar Coated Crunchy Small Candy
- Good to Know
- Thoughtful Portion™ is an amount that can fit as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle. Serving Size is an average amount eaten - not necessarily a moderate portion.
- Per 1 tbsp Calories 60, Sat Fat 5g, Sodium 0mg, Sugars 14g
- No artificial flavors
- Pack size: 141.7g
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid (E296), Glucose* Syrup, Natural Flavouring, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax (E903), Colour: Carmine (E120), Artificial Colours: Brilliant Blue (E133), Indigo Carmine (E132), Allura Red (E129)**, Tartrazine (E102**, Sunset Yellow (E110)**, *Produced from Genetically Modified Organisms, ** May have an adverse effect on activity and attention of children
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Number of uses
Serving / pack 9 (apx) Serving size: 15g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Importer address
- FTS,
- PO Box 7551,
- Telford,
- TF2 7SB.
Distributor address
- FTS,
- PO Box 7551,
- Telford,
- TF2 7SB.
Return to
- FTS,
- PO Box 7551,
- Telford,
- TF2 7SB.
Net Contents
141.7g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 15g
|Energy (kJ)
|1674.72
|251.21
|Energy (kcal)
|400.00
|60.00
|Fat (g)
|0.0
|0.00
|of which saturates (g)
|0.00
|0.00
|Carbohydrates (g)
|93.33
|14.00
|of which sugars (g)
|93.33
|14.00
|Fibre (g)
|0.00
|0.00
|Protein (g)
|0.00
|0.00
|Salt (g)
|0.00
|0.00
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019