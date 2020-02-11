By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tv Choice

Tv Choice
good tv guide item

good clear info on the item and simple to read

Gave all the information I needed about TV program

Gave all the information I needed about TV programmes

Note, price = 57p, picture says 62p though and tha

Note, price = 57p, picture says 62p though and that is what you get charged!

TV CHOICE IS A GOOD GUIDE TO TELEVISION LISTINGS

TV CHOICE IS A GOOD GUIDE TO TELEVISION LISTINGS

my nan reads too many of these

my nan reads too many of these

Worth getting

A good read and easy to understand

The right version is very good for the west.

The version I get is wales and the west and all programmes for the the west have changed times.The version for the west only is the ENGLAND version I have received from Tesco the England version a couple of times and its been ok.

I always enjoy this magazine but can I have next

I always enjoy this magazine but can I have next weeks one please I was unable to get last weeks one so perhaps I am using the wrong day to order.

My regular TV guide, I just wish Tesco could suppl

My regular TV guide, I just wish Tesco could supply it weekly.

Easy layout

Easy layout

