Raid Ant Bait

Raid Ant Baits are specially formulated to kill ants and eliminate ant colonies. They contain a powerful active ingredient which can effectively eliminate an entire ant colony in approximately 3-4 weeks (black garden ants). With its small size, it can be placed anywhere in the home, including cabinets, drawers, wardrobes, as well as outdoors - on balconies, patios or terraces. See the label for detailed precautions and usage directions. Protection from the #1 pest control brand*! *Source ©2022 NielsenIQ data, Value Units, PEST CONTROL (client defined) 52 w/e 29.01.2022 (GB Total Coverage + NI)

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

Kills and protects against ant infestations Can eliminate the entire ant colony in approximately 3-4 weeks Effective when used indoors and outdoors Can be places discreetly anywhere ants are present including cabinets, kitchens, and wardrobes Protection from the #1 pest control brand*!

Ingredients

Active Ingredients: spinosad 0;0166% w/w; Keep out of reach of children; Contains: a mixture of: 5-chloro-2-methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one and 2-methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one(3:1); May produce an allergic reaction; Retain outer carton for full use and safety instructions

Preparation and Usage