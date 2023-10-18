We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Raid Ant Bait

Raid Ant Bait
Raid Ant Baits are specially formulated to kill ants and eliminate ant colonies. They contain a powerful active ingredient which can effectively eliminate an entire ant colony in approximately 3-4 weeks (black garden ants). With its small size, it can be placed anywhere in the home, including cabinets, drawers, wardrobes, as well as outdoors - on balconies, patios or terraces. See the label for detailed precautions and usage directions. Protection from the #1 pest control brand*!*Source ©2022 NielsenIQ data, Value Units, PEST CONTROL (client defined) 52 w/e 29.01.2022 (GB Total Coverage + NI)
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
Kills and protects against ant infestationsCan eliminate the entire ant colony in approximately 3-4 weeksEffective when used indoors and outdoorsCan be places discreetly anywhere ants are present including cabinets, kitchens, and wardrobesProtection from the #1 pest control brand*!

Ingredients

Active Ingredients: spinosad 0;0166% w/w; Keep out of reach of children; Contains: a mixture of: 5-chloro-2-methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one and 2-methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one(3:1); May produce an allergic reaction; Retain outer carton for full use and safety instructions

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use:1. Carefully pierce the perforated area at the side of the bait box with a pointed object (scissors, screw driver etc) to create entry / exit holes for the ants.2. Place the bait in the vicinity of ant nests or where ants pass regularly - along walls and base boards, in corners, under sinks, inside cabinets.3. Place ONLY in position inaccessible to children and pets.4. For maximum efficacy, check the bait regularly and replace every month if necessary.5. Keep away from food, drink and animal feeding stuffs.6. Retain outer carton for full use and safety instructions.7. The product should only be used in areas that are not liable to submersion or becoming wet, i.e. protected from rain, floods and cleaning water.Insecticides (PT18) only to be used as an insecticide for the control of black garden ants indoors in living areas and sleeping quarters and outdoors on terraces and balconies.

