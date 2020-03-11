L’Oreal Men Expert Pure Power Moisturiser 50Ml

Great
Didn't receive for testing however bought separately and great product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
The moisturiser leaves my skin feeling really smooth and hydrated. It's easy to apply and I would recommend to all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fast results
Give a boost of energy to the face. Easy to use , absorbs quickly into the skin, hydrates the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great moisturiser
Really happy with this product.it has a really good fragrance and absorbs very quickly into the skin. I’ll definiely be staying with this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
Purchased to try and pleased with how nice it worked Easy to apply and smelt nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Clean and fresh
Nice product, feels fresh and great after shaving. Pity the bottle is so small or it would be 5 stars [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cool moisturiser
I was eager to try this moisturizer targeted specifically from men and see how different it was from the other general moisturizer that I was using. This moisturiser left my skin feeling super nourished and had a brightening effect. I will definitely be repurchasing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
great feel, good moisturising, good for spots
i have had this for the last 3 weeks and really liked it, has a good fragrance and a nice feels on my skin, well moisturising and hasn't caused any breakouts, however it does have a tendency to clump in beard hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Power active moisturiser
I’ve had this for just under a month and it’s fab, does leave your skin feeling soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Handy size
Received this a month ago and so glad I did It’s a handy size and great product Not oily nice smell left my skin feeling fresh after the first day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]