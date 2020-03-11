By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L’Oreal Men Expert Pure Power Moisturiser 50Ml

4.5(43)Write a review
image 1 of L’Oreal Men Expert Pure Power Moisturiser 50Ml
£ 4.00
£8.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Men Expert Pure Power Anti-Spot Daily Moisturiser
  • Targets imperfections, leaving skin looking healthier
  • Reduces excess oil, skin feels soft & matte
  • Hydrates skin for 24H, leaving skin feeling comfortable
  • Discover Pure Power daily moisturiser designed to help protect against the appearance of spots, while hydrating the skin.
  • For clearer looking skin with 3 actions:
  • - Helps protect against the appearance of spots
  • - Absorbs excess oil
  • - Keeps skin feeling hydrated and comfortable
  • With salicylic acid, known for its antibacterial properties, it helps protect against the appearance of spots for clearer looking skin.
  • Discover Pure Power, the anti-spot range. 100% designed for men by Men Expert.
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Pure Charcoal Purifying Daily Face Wash 100ml
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Pure Charcoal Anti-Blackhead Daily Face Scrub 100ml
  • A daily moisturiser for spot-prone skin
  • Helps fight spots and reduce excess oil
  • With salicylic acid
  • Non greasy and quickly absorbed
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

7821031, Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Dimethicone, Silica [Nano] / Silica, Salicylic Acid, Ammonium Polyacryldimethyltauramide / Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Leaf Extract, Calcium Pantetheine Sulfonate, Zinc Gluconate, Sodium Hydroxide, Poloxamer 338, Disodium EDTA, Centella Asiatica Extract, Xanthan Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B159991/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply daily to clean skin on the face and neck, morning and evening. Can also be applied after shaving. Avoid eye area.

Net Contents

50ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

43 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

Didn't receive for testing however bought separately and great product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

5 stars

The moisturiser leaves my skin feeling really smooth and hydrated. It's easy to apply and I would recommend to all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fast results

5 stars

Give a boost of energy to the face. Easy to use , absorbs quickly into the skin, hydrates the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great moisturiser

5 stars

Really happy with this product.it has a really good fragrance and absorbs very quickly into the skin. I’ll definiely be staying with this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

Purchased to try and pleased with how nice it worked Easy to apply and smelt nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean and fresh

4 stars

Nice product, feels fresh and great after shaving. Pity the bottle is so small or it would be 5 stars [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cool moisturiser

5 stars

I was eager to try this moisturizer targeted specifically from men and see how different it was from the other general moisturizer that I was using. This moisturiser left my skin feeling super nourished and had a brightening effect. I will definitely be repurchasing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great feel, good moisturising, good for spots

4 stars

i have had this for the last 3 weeks and really liked it, has a good fragrance and a nice feels on my skin, well moisturising and hasn't caused any breakouts, however it does have a tendency to clump in beard hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Power active moisturiser

5 stars

I’ve had this for just under a month and it’s fab, does leave your skin feeling soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy size

5 stars

Received this a month ago and so glad I did It’s a handy size and great product Not oily nice smell left my skin feeling fresh after the first day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L’Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Anti Fatigue Moisturiser 50Ml

£ 5.00
£10.00/100ml

Offer

L’Oreal Men Expert Hydrating Energetic Face Wash 100Ml

£ 2.50
£2.50/100ml

Offer

L’Oreal Men Expert Total Clean Shower Gel 300Ml

£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Expert Barberclub Beard Face & Hair 200Ml

£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here