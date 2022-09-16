We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bulldog Sensitive Face Wash 150Ml

4.8(53)
£5.00

£3.33/100ml

Vegetarian

Sensitive Face Wash
Man's Best FriendAll our products are purpose built for men and enriched with amazing natural ingredients.This face wash contains baobab oil, oat oil and willow herb. Specially formulated to leave the skin clear and clean.Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
Baobab, oat, willow herbCruelty-Free internationalGood shopping guide ethical companyVegetarian Society approved
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Seed Oil, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Oil, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil, Epilobium Angustifolium (Willowherb) Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Sodium Metabisulfite, Tocopherol, Sodium Hydroxide

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Lather up on wet skin and rinse.

