Tesco 12 Tennis Balls

Don't waste your money on this rubbish
I have bought these tennis balls previously (well over a year ago) and they were very good quality. These ones now are absolute rubbish. Within one hour the yellow felt covering had peeled off. They are a complete waste of money.
Great for dog owners
I bought these for my ball mad Springer Spaniel, she loves them they last just as long as real branded tennis balls, I.e., until she loses them. I've also started to use them to play tennis and they are really excellent quality at a great price.
Hard wearing
I buy these for my dog to chase, chew and return. They are long lasting. Others I have bought either puncture quickly or lose their felt covering but these are lost rather than broken. Good price.
Perfect for my Springer
Very happy with the tennis balls which my Springer Spaniel loves to run around after. Good value for money..
Good value
Bought these for my old Labrador who likes to waddle after them, don't know what they are like for humans.
Inexpensive good bouce would recommend
Bought these tennis balls for my puppy great bouce happy puppy
Great value for money
Ive bought these many times for my dog.plenty of bounce and dont slit like the ones from the pound shops
Not dog proof!
I bought these for my dog (a lab x mastiff). The tennis ball was easily punctured; better quality than pet shop ones but not mastiff proof! I was happy that they are good value for money and may order some more as it is so convenient to pick them up from my local Tesco rather than waiting at home for a delivery.
Good
I bought these for my dog because they last longer than others
Tennis Balls
A great value for money product, I am unable to buy them cheaper at this quality anywhere else.