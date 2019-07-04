By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 12 Tennis Balls

4.5(108)Write a review
Tesco 12 Tennis Balls
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • A grade tennis ball, good bounce
  • Woven fibre and rubber
  • Suitable for any surface
  • - Suitable for all surface

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

108 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't waste your money on this rubbish

1 stars

I have bought these tennis balls previously (well over a year ago) and they were very good quality. These ones now are absolute rubbish. Within one hour the yellow felt covering had peeled off. They are a complete waste of money.

Great for dog owners

5 stars

I bought these for my ball mad Springer Spaniel, she loves them they last just as long as real branded tennis balls, I.e., until she loses them. I've also started to use them to play tennis and they are really excellent quality at a great price.

Hard wearing

5 stars

I buy these for my dog to chase, chew and return. They are long lasting. Others I have bought either puncture quickly or lose their felt covering but these are lost rather than broken. Good price.

Perfect for my Springer

5 stars

Very happy with the tennis balls which my Springer Spaniel loves to run around after. Good value for money..

Good value

5 stars

Bought these for my old Labrador who likes to waddle after them, don't know what they are like for humans.

Inexpensive good bouce would recommend

5 stars

Bought these tennis balls for my puppy great bouce happy puppy

Great value for money

5 stars

Ive bought these many times for my dog.plenty of bounce and dont slit like the ones from the pound shops

Not dog proof!

3 stars

I bought these for my dog (a lab x mastiff). The tennis ball was easily punctured; better quality than pet shop ones but not mastiff proof! I was happy that they are good value for money and may order some more as it is so convenient to pick them up from my local Tesco rather than waiting at home for a delivery.

Good

5 stars

I bought these for my dog because they last longer than others

Tennis Balls

5 stars

A great value for money product, I am unable to buy them cheaper at this quality anywhere else.

1-10 of 108 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Playground Football Size 5

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Wagtastic Squeaky Dumbell Dog Toy

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 3.408L, 6 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.50
£0.44/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here