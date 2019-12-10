Dino Prosecco Doc 75Cl

Disappointed
I found it to be rather 'sour' tasting.
DEcent Fizz
THis is a pefectly acceptable fizz at a very rasonable price. Ideal party drink ober the forthcoming festive season. MUch enjoyed by our guests.
Great value fizz
If you want some fizz but don't want to pay Champagne prices than this Prosecco is just the thing. Very drinkable!
Prosecco
Excellant Wine . Excellant value. Very prompt delivery
Perfect for celebrations over the summer
The perfect accompaniment to the summer garden party or evening meal. A little dry with just the amount of sweetness you hope for on these occasions.
Refreshing
Such an easy drink for the summer anytime of the week at that price. Full of apple flavours.
Excellent Prosecco
There are so many types of Prosecco out there it's difficult to find one that you like. But I have to say that the Dino Prosecco comes out on top with me and my friends, may you continue making it!!!
dino presecco
This really is very pleasant; only 11%, just dry enough and perfect as an aperitif or with almost anything. As a single person, I just wish they made in half bottles, although it will keep much of its fizz with a pump.
A very good prosecco
A very good prosecco and great value for money. One of our favourites.
As good as Bolly
An inexpensive and excellent fizz for celebrating or just for fun.