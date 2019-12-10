By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dino Prosecco Doc 75Cl

4.5(96)Write a review
image 1 of Dino Prosecco Doc 75Cl
£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Typical values per 100g: Energy 285kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Prosecco Denominazione Di Origine Controllata Spumante Brut
  • Gorgeous green apple and pear aromas melt into lively, vibrant, soft fizz, made from Glera grape. Brimming with lemony freshness. The vineyards in the north of Italy are dramatically beautiful, and produce the perfect grapes for this authentic Prosecco. Serve well chilled as an aperitif with party canapes or try with fresh fruit salad.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Wine of Italy
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Hydrogen Sulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Brimming with lemony freshness and perfect as an aperitif, with party canapes or try with fresh fruit salad.

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Fratelli Martini Secondo Luidi S.P.A.

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Massimo Marasso

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Glera

Vinification Details

  • A light and delicate still base wine is made from the carefully harvested grapes. The quality is key at this stage to ensure the balance of the final wine is at the highest standard. The still wine is placed into a large vessel and some yeast and sugar added. The yeast reacts with the sugar and a secondary fermentation takes place during which carbon dioxide is produced.

History

  • Prosecco as we know it today, first came to market around the 1960s when the winemakers of the region began to produce it in a dryer style.

Regional Information

  • The Veneto is one of the largest wine producing regions of Italy. Being in the north of the country and lying quite close to the cooling influence of the Adriatic Sea, it is climatically suited to producing delicate, fresh and elegant wine-styles.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle before opening. Open with care.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve well chilled as an aperitif with party canapes or try with fresh fruit salad.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.P.A.,
  • Milano,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.P.A.,
  • Milano,
  • Italia.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy285kJ / 69kcal356kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

96 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed

2 stars

I found it to be rather 'sour' tasting.

DEcent Fizz

4 stars

THis is a pefectly acceptable fizz at a very rasonable price. Ideal party drink ober the forthcoming festive season. MUch enjoyed by our guests.

Great value fizz

4 stars

If you want some fizz but don't want to pay Champagne prices than this Prosecco is just the thing. Very drinkable!

Prosecco

4 stars

Excellant Wine . Excellant value. Very prompt delivery

Perfect for celebrations over the summer

4 stars

The perfect accompaniment to the summer garden party or evening meal. A little dry with just the amount of sweetness you hope for on these occasions.

Refreshing

5 stars

Such an easy drink for the summer anytime of the week at that price. Full of apple flavours.

Excellent Prosecco

5 stars

There are so many types of Prosecco out there it's difficult to find one that you like. But I have to say that the Dino Prosecco comes out on top with me and my friends, may you continue making it!!!

dino presecco

5 stars

This really is very pleasant; only 11%, just dry enough and perfect as an aperitif or with almost anything. As a single person, I just wish they made in half bottles, although it will keep much of its fizz with a pump.

A very good prosecco

4 stars

A very good prosecco and great value for money. One of our favourites.

As good as Bolly

5 stars

An inexpensive and excellent fizz for celebrating or just for fun.

1-10 of 96 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

