Hellmann's Light Squeezy Mayonnaise 250Ml

- Energy168kJ 40kcal2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ
Product Description
- Light Reduced Calorie Mayonnaise
- Committed to sustainably sourced oils. For more info, visit www.hellmanns.co.uk or www.hellmanns.ie
- 60% less calories than Hellmann's real mayonnaise
- 40 calories per tablespoon
- 100% free range eggs
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- European Vegetarian Union
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil (25%), Spirit Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Pasteurised Free Range Eggs (4.2%), Sugar, Salt, Cream Powder (contains Milk), Citrus Fibre, Natural Mustard Flavouring, Thickener (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Mustard Flour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Paprika Extract, Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard
Storage
Refrigerate after opening, use within 3 months. Do not freeze.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Hellmann's,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Hellmann's,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- Freephone (UK) 0800 435562 or callsave (IE) 1850 540550 Mon-Fri 8am - 6pm
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|1119kJ
|168kJ
|-
|267kcal
|40kcal
|2%
|Fat
|27g
|4.1g
|6%
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|0.4g
|2%
|Carbohydrates
|6.1g
|0.9g
|<1%
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Protein
|0.7g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.26g
|4%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**1 portion = 15g (pack contains approx 16 portions)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019