Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 250Ml

DONT BUY
Not good due to the bottle which leaves you, when nearly finished, with mayonnaise still left in the bottle that you can't get at. Waste of money!
Rapeseed oil (78%), water, pasteurised free range EGG & EGG yolk (7.9%), spirit vinegar, salt, sugar, sunflower oil, lemon juice concentrate, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA), flavourings, paprika extract
REFRIGERATE AFTER OPENING, USE WITHIN 3 MONTHS. DO NOT FREEZE.
Spain
250 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|2985 kJ
|418 kJ
|5%
|Energy (kcal)
|726 kcal
|102 kcal
|5%
|Fat (g)
|79 g
|11 g
|16%
|of which saturates (g)
|6.3 g
|0.9 g
|5%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|1.4 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|of which sugars (g)
|1.3 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Protein (g)
|1.1 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|1.5 g
|0.21 g
|3%
|Omega 3 (g)
|6.3 g
|0.88 g
|0%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 14 g. ( Pack contains 16 portions )
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Not good due to the bottle which leaves you, when nearly finished, with mayonnaise still left in the bottle that you can't get at. Waste of money!