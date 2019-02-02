By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 250Ml

Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 250Ml
Product Description

  • Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise
  • Over 100 years ago Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's in a deli in New York. He marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon is still found on the label and signifies our ongoing commitment to great quality products.
  • For a long, long time, we’ve been committed to sustainable farming, responsible business, and doing right by the people who help us make Hellmann’s. Not just because we think it makes our products better, but also because it’s the right thing to do.
  • It’s why we only use 100% free-range eggs and source 100% of our oils responsibly in our mayonnaise. It’s why our ketchup is made with 100% sustainably grown tomatoes. And why we’re always working to create new products that help fight food waste, or use up less energy, or generally do good for the world.
  • Because we’re on the side of food.
  • Hellmann's mayonnaise range include the classic Real, Light and Lighter than Light products available in multiple sized jars and convenient squeezy bottles to add a dollop of inspiration to household of all sizes.
  • We've also launched a premium range of BBQ sauces including Smokey American, Spicy Brazilian, and Mexican Chipotle, to spice up barbecues across the UK. Why not also try our ketchups made with 36% more tomatoes? One is made with the entire tomato crop, both red and green tomatoes, and the other is sweetened only by honey for a more natural offering. Our portfolio also extends to a great tasting American yellow mustard for those hot dog and burger occasions, the mustard is made only with sustainably sourced mustard seeds.
  • Why not also try our ketchups made with 36% more tomatoes? One is made with the entire tomato crop, both red and green tomatoes, and the other is sweetened only by honey for a more natural offering.
  • Enjoy the delicious creamy taste of Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise made using 100% free range eggs
  • Hellmann’s mayonnaise is the ideal dressing for sandwiches, salads and burgers, You can also use Hellmann’s as an ingredient to transform your barbecue and everyday dinners into more delicious meals
  • At Hellmann's, we're on the side of food and are committed to using only the very best ingredients for real taste
  • Our Real Mayonnaise is a good natural source of Omega 3
  • Just as we're committed to incredible taste, we're also committed to sourcing our oils sustainably
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed oil (78%), water, pasteurised free range EGG & EGG yolk (7.9%), spirit vinegar, salt, sugar, sunflower oil, lemon juice concentrate, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA), flavourings, paprika extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs

Storage

REFRIGERATE AFTER OPENING, USE WITHIN 3 MONTHS. DO NOT FREEZE.

Produce of

Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • To open: unscrew cap, remove seal, replace cap and flip open lid.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Net Contents

250 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)2985 kJ418 kJ5%
Energy (kcal)726 kcal102 kcal5%
Fat (g)79 g11 g16%
of which saturates (g)6.3 g0.9 g5%
Carbohydrate (g)1.4 g<0.5 g1%
of which sugars (g)1.3 g<0.5 g1%
Protein (g)1.1 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)1.5 g0.21 g3%
Omega 3 (g)6.3 g0.88 g0%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 14 g. ( Pack contains 16 portions )---

DONT BUY

1 stars

Not good due to the bottle which leaves you, when nearly finished, with mayonnaise still left in the bottle that you can't get at. Waste of money!

