Ferrero Rocher 3 Pack 37.5G
Product Description
- Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante
- Treat Pack
- Ferrero Rocher offers a delicious taste experience due to its unique combination of layers and textures. A whole hazelnut surrounded by delicious layers of crispy wafer, a velvety filling, smooth milk chocolate and finely chopped hazelnut pieces.
- Celebrate the Moment with Ferrero Rocher
- A small gift to celebrate life's little moments
- Delicious hazelnut covered in milk chocolate and hazelnut pieces
- Pack size: 37.5G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk) Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a Cool Dry Place
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Net Contents
37.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|2506/603 kJ/kcal
|Fat
|42.7 g
|of which Saturates
|14.1 g
|Carbohydrates
|44.4 g
|of which Sugars
|39.9 g
|Protein
|8.2 g
|Salt
|0.153 g
