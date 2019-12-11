By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jammie Dodgers Jam 140 G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Jammie Dodgers Jam 140 G
£ 0.50
£0.36/100g

Offer

Each 18g serving (1 biscuit) contains:
  • Energy328kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1834 kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcake biscuits with a raspberry flavoured apple jam
  • Fruitier flavour
  • Full of mischief natural flavours and colours
  • Non GM ingredients
  • No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners and no hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raspberry Flavoured Apple Jam (27%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apples (39%) (Apple, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)), Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Annatto), Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Palm Oil, Sugar, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Serving size = 1 biscuit (18g), 8 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
  • Consumer Services,
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • 0151 676 2352
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
  • www.burtonsbiscuits.com

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 18g (1 biscuit)% RI*per 18g (1 biscuit)RI*Adults
Energy1834 kJ328 kJ4%8400 kJ
Fat13.9g2.5g4%70g
of which Saturates6.5g1.2g6%20g
Carbohydrate71.3g12.8g5%260g
of which Sugars30.6g5.5g6%90g
Fibre1.7g0.3g--
Protein5.4g1.0g2%50g
Salt0.7g0.1g2%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
Serving size = 1 biscuit (18g). 8 servings per pack----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Fox's Party Rings Biscuits 125G

£ 0.50
£0.40/100g

Tesco Custard Cream Biscuits 400G

£ 0.44
£0.11/100g

Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestives 433G

£ 1.50
£0.35/100g

Offer

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here