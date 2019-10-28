Get More Vitamin D 500 Ml

A nice flavoured water
I always get this with the kids meal deal as they like the flavour and I like the idea they are getting extra vitamins. I quite like it too but it needs to be chilled for me as it is very sweet so at room temperature it’s a bit too much, but chilled it’s very pleasant.
a lil bit sweet
received this as a substitution, it's not... too bad? as far as flavoured water goes, it's quite nice. maybe a bit too sweet though. however if i wanted flavoured water without a funny after taste this could be it. ironically i may need more vitamin D soon, so i may give this a go depending on how it compares to vitamin tablets pricewise, either way it doesn't hurt to get some more vitamins in ya, so it isn't a bad choice as far as flavoured water goes