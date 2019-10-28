By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Get More Vitamin D 500 Ml

4(2)Write a review
Get More Vitamin D 500 Ml
£ 1.25
£0.25/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Still Mango & Passionfruit Flavour Drink with Sweetener and added Vitamin D & Calcium
  • Vitamin D helps you to keep the right level of calcium in your blood. This helps you maintain healthy teeth, bones and muscles.
  • Supports healthy bones
  • Sugar free
  • Only 5 calories per bottle
  • Natural flavours
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500ml
  Vitamin D helps you to keep the right level of calcium in your blood. This helps you maintain healthy teeth, bones and muscles
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Vitamins & Minerals (Vitamin D3 Cholecalciferol, Calcium Lactate), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight. Don't re-use the packagingBest before end: see neck

Produce of

Bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled. Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.

Return to

  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.
  • getmorevits.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml Serving
Energy 4kJ/ 1kcal22kJ/ 5kcal
Fat 0g0g
Of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates 0g0g
Of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Vitamin D 2µg (40%*)10µg (200%*)
Calcium 24mg (3%*)120mg (15%*)
*% Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)--

A nice flavoured water

4 stars

I always get this with the kids meal deal as they like the flavour and I like the idea they are getting extra vitamins. I quite like it too but it needs to be chilled for me as it is very sweet so at room temperature it’s a bit too much, but chilled it’s very pleasant.

a lil bit sweet

4 stars

received this as a substitution, it's not... too bad? as far as flavoured water goes, it's quite nice. maybe a bit too sweet though. however if i wanted flavoured water without a funny after taste this could be it. ironically i may need more vitamin D soon, so i may give this a go depending on how it compares to vitamin tablets pricewise, either way it doesn't hurt to get some more vitamins in ya, so it isn't a bad choice as far as flavoured water goes

