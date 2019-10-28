Get More Multi Vitamins Lemon & Lime 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Low Calorie Carbonate Lemon & Lime Flavour Drink with Sweetener and added Vitamins
- Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
- Multivitamins give you your daily dose of vitamins. Biotin fires up your metabolism, making you feel less tired, B6 & B12 support your immune system, and Vitamin D helps maintain healthy bones and muscles.
- Supports a healthy body
- Only 5 calories per bottle
- Vitamin fortified
- Spring water
- Natural flavours
- Sugar free
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500ml
- Biotin fires up your metabolism, making you feel less tired
- B6 & B12 supports your immune system
- Vitamin D helps maintain healthy bones and muscles
- Sugar free
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins (Biotin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamine, B12, B6, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) & Vitamin D3 Cholecalciferol), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days.
Produce of
Bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Get More Vits,
- PO Box 3146,
- Bristol,
- BS6 9JN.
Return to
- Get More Vits,
- PO Box 3146,
- Bristol,
- BS6 9JN.
- getmorevits.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml Serving
|Energy
|2kJ/ 1kcal
|11kJ/ 3kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin C
|16mg (20%)
|80mg (100%)
|Thiamine (Vit B1)
|0.22mg (20%)
|1.1mg (100%)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|3.2mg (20%)
|16mg (100%)
|Vitamin B12
|0.5µg (20%)
|2.5µg (100%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.28mg (20%)
|1.4mg (100%)
|Biotin (Vit B7)
|10µg (20%)
|50µg (100%)
|Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)
|1.2mg (20%)
|6mg (100%)
|Vitamin D
|1µg (20%)
|5µg (100%)
|% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019