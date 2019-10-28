By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Get More Multi Vitamins Lemon & Lime 500Ml

Get More Multi Vitamins Lemon & Lime 500Ml
£ 1.25
£0.25/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Carbonate Lemon & Lime Flavour Drink with Sweetener and added Vitamins
  • Multivitamins give you your daily dose of vitamins. Biotin fires up your metabolism, making you feel less tired, B6 & B12 support your immune system, and Vitamin D helps maintain healthy bones and muscles.
  • Supports a healthy body
  • Only 5 calories per bottle
  • Vitamin fortified
  • Spring water
  • Natural flavours
  • Sugar free
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • Biotin fires up your metabolism, making you feel less tired
  • B6 & B12 supports your immune system
  • Vitamin D helps maintain healthy bones and muscles
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins (Biotin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamine, B12, B6, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) & Vitamin D3 Cholecalciferol), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days.

Produce of

Bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.

Return to

  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.
  • getmorevits.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml Serving
Energy 2kJ/ 1kcal11kJ/ 3kcal
Fat 0g0g
Of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates0g0g
Of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Vitamin C 16mg (20%)80mg (100%)
Thiamine (Vit B1) 0.22mg (20%)1.1mg (100%)
Niacin (Vit B3)3.2mg (20%)16mg (100%)
Vitamin B12 0.5µg (20%)2.5µg (100%)
Vitamin B6 0.28mg (20%)1.4mg (100%)
Biotin (Vit B7)10µg (20%)50µg (100%)
Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)1.2mg (20%)6mg (100%)
Vitamin D 1µg (20%)5µg (100%)
% Reference Intake--
Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)--

