Juice Burst Orange And Carrot 500Ml

4(1)Write a review
Juice Burst Orange And Carrot 500Ml
£ 1.25
£0.25/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Premium Orange and Carrot Juice Drink with Sweetener
  • Visit juiceburst.com for more information.
  • We mean it! A juice drink that packs a punch in your mouth & quenches your thirst
  • Refreshingly no-nonsense
  • 1/5 in every bottle
  • Sweetened with stevia - a natural plant extract
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No added nonsense - no artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (45%): Orange (20.5%), White Grape, Carrot (5%), Lemon, Natural Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Stabilisers: Pectins and Carob Bean Gum, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, Colour: Carotenes

Storage

Once opened keep me in the fridge and consume within 3 days.Check the neck for the best before end date.

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • I'm best served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Purity Soft Drinks Ltd,
  • WS10 0BU,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy96 kJ/23 kcal
Fat<0.5 g
of which saturates<0.1 g
Carbohydrate4.8 g
of which sugars4.8 g
Fibre<0.5 g
Protein<0.5 g
Salt<0.01 g

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Refreshing

4 stars

Very nice, great taste although I wouldn't have recognised carrot in the ingredients. Silly price but worth having as part of the sandwich meal deal.

