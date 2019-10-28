Juice Burst Orange 500Ml
- Premium Orange Juice Drink from Concentrate
- We mean it! A juice drink that packs a punch in your mouth & quenches your thirst
- Refreshingly no-nonsense
- 1/5 in every bottle
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No added nonsense - no artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 500ml
- No added sugar
Orange Juice from Concentrate
Once opened keep me in the fridge and consume within 3 days.All good things come to an end. Check the neck for the best before end date.
Made in UK
- I'm best served chilled.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|188 kJ/44 kcal
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.0 g
|of which sugars
|8.8 g
|Fibre
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|0.7 g
|Salt
|<0.01 g
