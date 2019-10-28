By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Juice Burst Orange 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Juice Burst Orange 500Ml
£ 1.25
£0.25/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Premium Orange Juice Drink from Concentrate
  • Visit juiceburst.com for more information.
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • We mean it! A juice drink that packs a punch in your mouth & quenches your thirst
  • Refreshingly no-nonsense
  • 1/5 in every bottle
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No added nonsense - no artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Orange Juice from Concentrate

Storage

Once opened keep me in the fridge and consume within 3 days.All good things come to an end. Check the neck for the best before end date.

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • I'm best served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Purity Soft Drinks Ltd,
  • WS10 0BU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Purity Soft Drinks Ltd,
  • WS10 0BU,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 188 kJ/44 kcal
Fat <0.5 g
of which saturates <0.1 g
Carbohydrate 9.0 g
of which sugars 8.8 g
Fibre <0.5 g
Protein 0.7 g
Salt <0.01 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 47.5 G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Tesco White Toastie Thick Bread 800G

£ 0.59
£0.07/100g

Tesco Tiger Sliced Loaf 800G

£ 1.10
£0.14/100g

Hula Hoops Bbq Snacks Grab Bag 50 G

£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here