Princes Cured Ham 325G
Offer
Product Description
- Reformed ham with added water
- Pack size: 325g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (65%), Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (E451i, E407a), Antioxidant: E316, Preservative: E250
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 3 days.For easy slicing chill before opening Best Before End: See Can End
Produce of
Product of Holland
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try Princes Cured Ham with lettuce and your favourite pickle on crusty farmhouse white? Delicious.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Return to
- Guarantee of Quality
- If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
- princes.co.uk
Net Contents
325g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|671kJ/161kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|of which saturates
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|Protein
|12.0g
|Salt
|2.25g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019