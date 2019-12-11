By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Princes Cured Ham 325G
£ 2.25
£0.69/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Reformed ham with added water
  • Pack size: 325g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (65%), Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (E451i, E407a), Antioxidant: E316, Preservative: E250

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 3 days.For easy slicing chill before opening Best Before End: See Can End

Produce of

Product of Holland

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try Princes Cured Ham with lettuce and your favourite pickle on crusty farmhouse white? Delicious.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Guarantee of Quality
  • If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 671kJ/161kcal
Fat 11.0g
of which saturates 4.2g
Carbohydrate 3.5g
of which sugars 1.5g
Fibre <0.1g
Protein 12.0g
Salt 2.25g

