Tesco Carrot Cauliflower & Broccoli 370G

dreadful shame the veg is often unavailable,
Bullet Carrots. it was mostly carrot and no matter how long it cooked for the carrot was rock hard,
I am fed up with getting a short date on my items
I left a note for the pickers to have a long date for the veg as last week we only had 1 day on the veg, and the veg and sprouts only 2 and 3 days on it,
Very poor
Awful, one piece of broccoli which was bad and tainted the rest of the veggies which mainly consisted of carrots.
Dreadful!
Clearly bagged from vegetables past their best... Short date but even that would be stretching it. Also expensive for what you get. Don't bother buy fresh separately
Would be great if there was some cauliflower in it, have ordered this a couple of times recently and no cauliflower!
Use by date - too short
Had a delivery today, 7 July, of the Carrot, Cauliflower & Broccoli with a use by date of 8 July; not a very long use by date. The whole baby carrots were somewhat slimy and past their best. Tesco does not label these vegetables with a minimum use by date i.e. 2 days, which is unlike other prepared vegetables. I do not recommend these vegetables.
Just had a delivery this product on today's date and veg is musty can't get in touch with Tesco disgusting
Waste of money
Couple of carrots had black spots all over them. All the vegetables tasted musty, they went in the bin.
Probably was a good product had it not had a use by date of less than 24 hours after purchase. Had to throw all the bags away as product had gone brown and mushy.
Too short use by date.
Have used this product many times in the past and always been satisfied when bought in store. Did on line shopping last week for the first time and very pleased. Received second shop today to find a 2 day use by date on this product. When shopped originally on 25/02/20 this item was out of stock and so was added later when back in stock. I would have expected a longer use by date.