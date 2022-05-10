We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Carrot Cauliflower & Broccoli 370G

1.7(18)Write a review
Tesco Carrot Cauliflower & Broccoli 370G
£1.45
£3.92/kg

1/4 of a pack

Energy
129kJ
31kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • A mix of carrot, cauliflower and broccoli.
  • A carefully prepared mix of traditional vegetables, ideal for roasts
  • Ready to Cook
  • Pack size: 370G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Cauliflower, Broccoli.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins 900W 3 mins 30 secs
For best results microwave.
Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Steam
Instructions: 7 mins Remove all packaging. Place vegetables in a steamer. Steam for 7 minutes or until tender.

Hob
Instructions: 6 mins
Remove all packaging
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 6 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

370g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

18 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

dreadful shame the veg is often unavailable,

1 stars

Bullet Carrots. it was mostly carrot and no matter how long it cooked for the carrot was rock hard,

I am fed up with getting a short date on my items

2 stars

I left a note for the pickers to have a long date for the veg as last week we only had 1 day on the veg, and the veg and sprouts only 2 and 3 days on it,

Very poor

1 stars

Awful, one piece of broccoli which was bad and tainted the rest of the veggies which mainly consisted of carrots.

Dreadful!

1 stars

Clearly bagged from vegetables past their best... Short date but even that would be stretching it. Also expensive for what you get. Don't bother buy fresh separately

Would be great if there was some cauliflower in it

2 stars

Would be great if there was some cauliflower in it, have ordered this a couple of times recently and no cauliflower!

Use by date - too short

2 stars

Had a delivery today, 7 July, of the Carrot, Cauliflower & Broccoli with a use by date of 8 July; not a very long use by date. The whole baby carrots were somewhat slimy and past their best. Tesco does not label these vegetables with a minimum use by date i.e. 2 days, which is unlike other prepared vegetables. I do not recommend these vegetables.

Just had a delivery this product on today's date a

1 stars

Just had a delivery this product on today's date and veg is musty can't get in touch with Tesco disgusting

Waste of money

1 stars

Couple of carrots had black spots all over them. All the vegetables tasted musty, they went in the bin.

Probably was a good product had it not had a use b

1 stars

Probably was a good product had it not had a use by date of less than 24 hours after purchase. Had to throw all the bags away as product had gone brown and mushy.

Too short use by date.

2 stars

Have used this product many times in the past and always been satisfied when bought in store. Did on line shopping last week for the first time and very pleased. Received second shop today to find a 2 day use by date on this product. When shopped originally on 25/02/20 this item was out of stock and so was added later when back in stock. I would have expected a longer use by date.

