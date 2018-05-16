By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crosse And Blackwell 4 Kids Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 370G

£ 0.90
£2.44/kg

Product Description

  • Meatballs in Tomato Sauce
  • Watch every day on Nickelodeon!
  • nick.co.uk
  • More Magnificent SpongeBob Squarepants Meatballs...
  • Crosse & Blackwell 4 Kids Meatballs in Gravy
  • Watch every day on Nickelodeon!
  • nick.co.uk
  • Made using British chicken
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 370g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Meatballs (34%) (Chicken (77%), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Water, Salt, Yeast Extract, Emulsifiers (Sodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg), Tomatoes (33%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Turmeric, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See End of Can.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan & heat gently, whilst stirring. Do not boil.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try!
  • Add chopped tomatoes while heating & serve on top of spaghetti sprinkled with cheese!

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee:
  • If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 1/2 can
Energy408kJ/97kcal755kJ/180kcal
Fat4.3g8.0g
(of which Saturates1.0g1.8g)
Carbohydrate9.8g18.1g
(of which Sugars3.5g6.5g)
Fibre0.7g1.3g
Protein4.5g8.3g
Salt0.48g0.88g

