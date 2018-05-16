Crosse And Blackwell 4 Kids Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 370G

Product Description
- Meatballs in Tomato Sauce
- Watch every day on Nickelodeon!
- nick.co.uk
- More Magnificent SpongeBob Squarepants Meatballs...
- Crosse & Blackwell 4 Kids Meatballs in Gravy
- Watch every day on Nickelodeon!
- nick.co.uk
- Made using British chicken
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 370g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Meatballs (34%) (Chicken (77%), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Water, Salt, Yeast Extract, Emulsifiers (Sodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg), Tomatoes (33%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Turmeric, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See End of Can.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan & heat gently, whilst stirring. Do not boil.
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try!
- Add chopped tomatoes while heating & serve on top of spaghetti sprinkled with cheese!
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee:
- If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Net Contents
370g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 1/2 can
|Energy
|408kJ/97kcal
|755kJ/180kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|8.0g
|(of which Saturates
|1.0g
|1.8g)
|Carbohydrate
|9.8g
|18.1g
|(of which Sugars
|3.5g
|6.5g)
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.3g
|Protein
|4.5g
|8.3g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.88g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019