Princes Atlantic Salmon Steak In Brine Skinless 160G

Princes Atlantic Salmon Steak In Brine Skinless 160G
£ 2.25
£2.01/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Skinless and Boneless Atlantic Salmon in Brine
  • You can learn more about where our fish comes from at princes.co.uk
  • High in Omega 3
  • Responsibly sourced
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 112g
Information

Ingredients

Salmon [Fish], Water, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See can end

Produce of

Product of: Poland

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can email hello@prices.co.uk or write to us at: Customer Care,
  • princes.co.uk

Drained weight

112g

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g drained
Energy 591kJ/141kcal
Fat 5.9g
Of which saturates 0.8g
Carbohydrate <0.1g
Of which sugars <0.1g
Fibre <0.1g
Protein 21.9g
Salt 0.64g
Omega 3 0.7g

