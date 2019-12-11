Princes Atlantic Salmon Steak Lemon Black Pepper 160G
Offer
Product Description
- Salmon Brine with Lemon Juice and Pepper
- You can learn more about where our fish comes from at princes.co.uk
- Princes Ltd ® copyright.
- All rights reserved.
- Responsibly sourced
- High in Omega 3
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Pack size: 104g
- High in Omega 3
Information
Ingredients
Salmon (Fish) (65%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (16%), Water, Salt, Black Pepper (0.8%), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Lemon Extract, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See can end
Produce of
Produced of: Poland
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Return to
- Want to get in touch?
- You can email hello@princes.co.uk or write to us at: Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
- princes.co.uk
Drained weight
104g
Net Contents
160g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g drained
|Energy
|667kJ/159kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|Of which saturates
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|Of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|Protein
|23.1g
|Salt
|0.65g
|Omega 3
|0.8g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019