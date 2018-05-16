By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nando's Peri Peri Rub Medium 25G

Nando's Peri Peri Rub Medium 25G
£ 0.95
£0.38/10g

Product Description

  • A not-shy blend of garlic, herbs and spices with Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli), adding tingly, tasty flavour to your meal.
  • Visit nandos.co.uk/sauces for tasty tips.
  • Chilli rating - medium
  • Instant flavour
  • Perfect for the oven, grill or barbecue
  • No looking back
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Salt, Paprika, Tomato Powder, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic (4.5%), Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Ground Coriander Seed, Oregano, Ground African Bird's Eye Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Nutmeg, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Born in South Africa. Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For instant flavour, rub onto chicken, meat or fish and cook in the oven, grill or barbecue. This 25g pack has enough punch for a small whole chicken or 4 chicken breasts (approx. 500g).

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 1, Serving size: 25 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Distributor address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving
Energy 1268 kJ /317 kJ /
-300 kcal75 kcal
Fat 3.7 g0.9 g
of which saturates 0.5 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate 59 g14.8 g
of which sugars 48 g12 g
Protein 4.6 g1.2 g
Salt 18 g4.5 g

