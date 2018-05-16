Nando's Peri Peri Rub Bbq 25G

Product Description
- A smokey blend of garlic, herbs and spices with Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli), adding smooth smokey flavour and a dash of heat to your meal.
- Instant flavour
- Perfect for the oven, grill or barbecue
- Chilli rating - medium
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 25G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Salt, Smoked Paprika (15%), Dried Red Bell Pepper, Dried Onion, Black Pepper, Cumin, Dried Garlic (2%), Ground African Bird's Eye Chilli, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Allspice, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Smoked Salt
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For instant flavour, rub onto chicken, meat or fish and cook in the oven, grill or barbecue. This 25g pack has enough punch for a small whole chicken or 4 chicken breasts (approx. 500g).
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 1; Serving size: 25 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Distributor address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
Net Contents
25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|1177 kJ
|294 kJ
|-
|279 kcal
|70 kcal
|Fat
|4.2 g
|1.1 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|13 g
|of which sugars
|42 g
|11 g
|Protein
|4.2 g
|1.1 g
|Salt
|25 g
|6.3 g
