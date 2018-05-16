By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nando's Peri Peri Salt 70G

Nando's Peri Peri Salt 70G
Product Description

  • A blend of salt, spices and Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli).
  • Tasty tips: nandos.co.uk/sauces
  • Chilli rating - medium
  • Shared with love
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial preservatives or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Spices (Paprika, Red Chilli Pepper, White Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli Powder), Sugar, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Curcumin), Flavourings

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place. Keep sealed when not in use.

Produce of

Born in South Africa. Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Add a fiery kick to just about anything with this portable pack of salt, spices and Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli). Potatoes, salads, pizza, even popcorn. The sky's the limit.

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Distributor address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 680 kJ/162 kcal
Fat 3.5g
of which saturates 0.6g
Carbohydrate 24.6g
of which sugars 13.7g
Protein 4.6g
Salt 53.6g

