Nando's Peri Peri Salt 70G

Product Description
- A blend of salt, spices and Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli).
- Tasty tips: nandos.co.uk/sauces
- Chilli rating - medium
- Shared with love
- No added MSG
- No artificial preservatives or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Spices (Paprika, Red Chilli Pepper, White Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli Powder), Sugar, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Curcumin), Flavourings
Storage
Keep in a cool dry place. Keep sealed when not in use.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Add a fiery kick to just about anything with this portable pack of salt, spices and Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli). Potatoes, salads, pizza, even popcorn. The sky's the limit.
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Distributor address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|680 kJ/162 kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|24.6g
|of which sugars
|13.7g
|Protein
|4.6g
|Salt
|53.6g
