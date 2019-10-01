By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sliced Spring Greens 240G

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Sliced Spring Greens 240G
£ 1.30
£5.42/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy191kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 159kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced spring greens.
  • Harvested by hand for a bold flavoured classic.
  • Ready to cook. Harvested by hand for a bold flavoured classic
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non metallic plate.
800W 2 1/2 mins / 900W 2 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Heat a little oil in a heavy-based frying pan or wok. Add the contents of the pack and stir fry for 4-5 minutes. Time: 4-5 mins

Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place vegetables in a steamer. Steam for 8 minutes. Time: 8 mins

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 3-4 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 3-4 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (120g)
Energy159kJ / 38kcal191kJ / 46kcal
Fat1.0g1.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g3.7g
Sugars2.7g3.2g
Fibre2.3g2.8g
Protein3.0g3.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Please just give us the unprocessed product

1 stars

I really wanted the "proper" unsliced spring greens, but these were not apparently available - so I gave this a try. Wish I hadn't. You see, Tescos, when I buy unadulterated spring greens, I cut out the woody centre rib and chuck it straight on the compost heap. It tends to be togh and woody and you have to boil, steam or otherwise cremate the stuff to get it anywhere near edible, and when you do that, the green leaves are a soggy grey/green mess with all the goodness and nurtients decimated. So when I got a bag of togh woody stems with a few fragments of green leaf left, my heart sank. Indid cook it, long enough to ruin the leaves but still not long enough tomrender the stalks edible. Pleas, just give us the product as it leaves the field. Then, those of us who know how it SHOULD be prepared can do it properly. And by the way, same goes for your sliced curly kale

Easy way to get very healthy vegetable

5 stars

So handy, we get it because green leafy vegetables may prevent cancer, heart disease, strokes & dementia. They help your immune system & bones. They've got vitamins C & K

