Tesco Sliced Spring Greens 240G

Please just give us the unprocessed product
I really wanted the "proper" unsliced spring greens, but these were not apparently available - so I gave this a try. Wish I hadn't. You see, Tescos, when I buy unadulterated spring greens, I cut out the woody centre rib and chuck it straight on the compost heap. It tends to be togh and woody and you have to boil, steam or otherwise cremate the stuff to get it anywhere near edible, and when you do that, the green leaves are a soggy grey/green mess with all the goodness and nurtients decimated. So when I got a bag of togh woody stems with a few fragments of green leaf left, my heart sank. Indid cook it, long enough to ruin the leaves but still not long enough tomrender the stalks edible. Pleas, just give us the product as it leaves the field. Then, those of us who know how it SHOULD be prepared can do it properly. And by the way, same goes for your sliced curly kale
Easy way to get very healthy vegetable
So handy, we get it because green leafy vegetables may prevent cancer, heart disease, strokes & dementia. They help your immune system & bones. They've got vitamins C & K