Louis Delaunay Champagne Brut Non Vintage 75Cl

4.5(32)Write a review
image 1 of Louis Delaunay Champagne Brut Non Vintage 75Cl
£ 14.00
£14.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • This delightful and elegant Champagne is made from 50% Pinot Noir, 35% Meunier and 15% Chardonnay grapes. The result is a lemony fresh wine with white peach flavours and citrus zing. A fine and delicate fizz, which is perfect for celebrating those special moments.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Refined and elegant nose associating white flowers and white fruits. Length in teh mouth with a nice and powerful balance.

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Les Roches Blanches

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Marjorie Navarre

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir 50%, Pinot Meunier 35%, Chardonnay 15%

Vinification Details

  • Harvested by hand in September, they are then transported to the winery where they are gently pressed quickly to avoid oxidation and to prevent harsh tannins and colour from black grapes from appearing in the wine. The vinification process then takes place for 2 weeks at 15˚C in Inox tanks. This helps to create a still wine, high in acidity and low in alcohol. The wine is then created by blending red and white grapes base wines to a chosen quality/style that is preferred by the Champagne House. The blend is then transferred to the bottle along with the liquor de tirage (yeast nutrients, sugar and clarifying agent). The second fermentation occurs in the bottle which creates the sparkling wine. The wine is left to mature in the bottle for a minimum of 15 months, the sediment is then removed and the dosage (between 10-14 g/l) is added.

History

  • Created in 1994 by Nicolas Gueusquin, located in Dizy

Regional Information

  • Vineyards based near Epernay, are arranged in rows maximum of 1.5 metres apart. The most commonly used pruning methods are Tailles Chablis (for Chardonnay) or the Cordon de Royat (for Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier). In both cases, the vines are trained low on wires and are spur- pruned as the region is known for spring frosts. In the climate it is very difficult to achieve full ripeness, the winters are cold and the summers are warm, rather than hot. The sub-soil in the Champagne region is mainly chalk, where it retains water well.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Produce of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Aperitif, during the meal at 6 to 8°C

Name and address

  • Elabore Par S.A. Les Roches Blanches,
  • 51530 Dizy,
  • France.

Return to

  • Elabore Par S.A. Les Roches Blanches,
  • 51530 Dizy,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

32 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent champagne

4 stars

Great value,and good quality

Great Taste

5 stars

Relaxing drink andd cheerful to have with friends.

Great Party Fizz

3 stars

Taste is a subjective thing, so one person may love something that another dislikes. This is a perfectly reasonable Champagne for the money, needs to be served very chilled, is darker than say Verve, and each bottle can be slightly different. I had a bottle that was light and very fresh tasting, and another that was darker in colour and quite acidic. But you get what you pay for and this is great value especially if you are making Champagne cocktails. But for really special occasions I would go up to a Monopole, Jaquart or Piper H, which are consistently great wines, while not in the overly expensive price range.

Great value, and a nice Champagne

4 stars

An IWSC Silver Award 2016 for this Champagne so it has to be a decent champagne. I drink quite a lot of fizz , Champagne and others, and know that most people can't tell the difference between a £10 bargain champagne and a £30 big-name champagne. And for the few that can tell the difference the additional quality and depth of the more expensive champagnes comes at a big premium for what is often a small improvement in quality. . This one is a decent Champagne that 99% of people will be quite happy to drink. A bargain.

Great value

5 stars

If you want well priced, good tasting champagne, this is the one. You could pay twice as much and get little different. Will definitely buy again.

Celebration fizz

5 stars

We had a wedding anniversary recently and as this champagne was on offer I decided to "top-up" our stocks. This juicy little number was very well received by our guests and we used up all the bottles with alacrity. Excellent value especially with the offer .

Nice for the price

4 stars

I bought this when on offer and was quite impressed. It's not very complex or powerful but is nicely balanced and eminently quaffable. Good value on offer but I wouldn't buy at 'full' price.

Full of flavour and great value

5 stars

This Champagne was fresh and has a lovely taste. It was subtle and quite light. Excellent value for money.

very nice indeed

5 stars

widely acceptable and easily approachable champagne. very good.

great

4 stars

got this for £9 a bottle in the recent deal ....very happy drinking this on a Saturday/Friday night...it's very pleasant ..recommended

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

