Louis Delaunay Champagne Brut Non Vintage 75Cl

Excellent champagne
Great value,and good quality
Great Taste
Relaxing drink andd cheerful to have with friends.
Great Party Fizz
Taste is a subjective thing, so one person may love something that another dislikes. This is a perfectly reasonable Champagne for the money, needs to be served very chilled, is darker than say Verve, and each bottle can be slightly different. I had a bottle that was light and very fresh tasting, and another that was darker in colour and quite acidic. But you get what you pay for and this is great value especially if you are making Champagne cocktails. But for really special occasions I would go up to a Monopole, Jaquart or Piper H, which are consistently great wines, while not in the overly expensive price range.
Great value, and a nice Champagne
An IWSC Silver Award 2016 for this Champagne so it has to be a decent champagne. I drink quite a lot of fizz , Champagne and others, and know that most people can't tell the difference between a £10 bargain champagne and a £30 big-name champagne. And for the few that can tell the difference the additional quality and depth of the more expensive champagnes comes at a big premium for what is often a small improvement in quality. . This one is a decent Champagne that 99% of people will be quite happy to drink. A bargain.
Great value
If you want well priced, good tasting champagne, this is the one. You could pay twice as much and get little different. Will definitely buy again.
Celebration fizz
We had a wedding anniversary recently and as this champagne was on offer I decided to "top-up" our stocks. This juicy little number was very well received by our guests and we used up all the bottles with alacrity. Excellent value especially with the offer .
Nice for the price
I bought this when on offer and was quite impressed. It's not very complex or powerful but is nicely balanced and eminently quaffable. Good value on offer but I wouldn't buy at 'full' price.
Full of flavour and great value
This Champagne was fresh and has a lovely taste. It was subtle and quite light. Excellent value for money.
very nice indeed
widely acceptable and easily approachable champagne. very good.
great
got this for £9 a bottle in the recent deal ....very happy drinking this on a Saturday/Friday night...it's very pleasant ..recommended