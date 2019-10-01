By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Broccoli Florets 240G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Broccoli Florets 240G
£ 1.30
£5.42/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy216kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 180kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Broccoli florets.
  • Harvested by hand with a crisp texture and full flavour.
  • READY TO COOK Harvested by hand with a crisp texture and full flavour.
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non metallic plate.
800W 3 mins / 900W 2½ mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating

Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place contents in the steamer. Steam for 7-8 minutes or until tender Time: 7-8 mins

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 4 minutes or until tender.
Drain well and serve immediately.
Time: 4 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (120g)
Energy180kJ / 43kcal216kJ / 52kcal
Fat0.6g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.1g3.7g
Sugars1.9g2.3g
Fibre4.0g4.8g
Protein4.3g5.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

really miss these when doing roast, stays fresh in

5 stars

really miss these when doing roast, stays fresh in 'fridge for more days than loose Broccoli !

Usually bought next

Tesco Carrot Batons 600G

£ 1.00
£1.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Mini Carrots 320G

£ 1.00
£3.13/kg

Offer

Tesco Peeled Baby Sprouts 180G

£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here