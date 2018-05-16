Mentos Spearmint 4 Pack 152G

Product Description
- Chewy spearmint flavoured sweets.
- Me & You
- Offers to share, With every pack
- To claim your offer visit www.mentosmeandyou.co.uk
- See back of pack for details
- Just natural mint flavour and colours
- Pack size: 152g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Starch, Maltodextrin, Natural Mint Flavouring, Thickeners (Gellan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Gum Arabic), Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax), Colours (Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene)
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
- P.O. Box 3000,
- 4800 DA Breda,
- Holland.
Return to
- Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
- P.O. Box 3000,
- 4800 DA Breda,
- Holland.
Net Contents
4 x 38g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 gr
|Energy
|1654 kJ / 390 kcal
|Fat
|1,9 g
|- saturates
|1,9 g
|Carbohydrate
|93 g
|- sugars
|69 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0,1 g
|of which:
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019