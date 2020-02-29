Oral-B Pro600 3D White Electric Toothbrush

Toothbrush only shaver plug compatible. No plug.
Buyer beware, unless you have a specific shaver plug in your bathroom you will NOT be able to plug this in. I have just bought this toothbrush only to discover NO 3 pronged normal UK plug to charge in the mains. Very bad of Tesco to NOT make this clear in the description. Now I have an electric toothbrush I cannot use. Well done Tesco.
Can't really fault this product - easy to use, good battery life and mine seems to have lasted forever! Was recommended by my dentist and i don't think I'll ever go back to a different toothbrush.
Really love this product. Extremely easy to use, very effective, long lasting battery and amazing design!
It’s an amazing tooth brush , lasts for 7days before charging. Has great control & dual speed.I highly recommend everyone to buy the same, tooth brush, your teeth are worth the best treatment & will look whiter as a result.
Havent noticed a difference yet in whiteness of teeth however feeling very very clean!!
My husband has an Oral B he loves it He always said that a normal toothbrush was good enough and guess what it’s not
Absolutely love this brush. My teeth always feel so clean all day long. Highly recommend
I have been using this since Xmas and whilst i have noticed a massive difference in plaque build up, i find it can make my gums bleed and need to find a softer head for it. It took me a while to adjust from manual to electric but im sold.
I love Oral B products I've had My Oral B Electric Brush for 3 Years Now and i must say It does exactly what it does on the Box. Cant Wait for their new Brush to come out Hoping to get to test it if i am Lucky. No More tooth Pain, Plaque, Yellow Stains. My teeth Look and Feel Healthy i get so many COMPLIMENTS. Constantly recommending this to Everyone
this toothbrush really works helped me overcome my tooth problems, it's easier to keep clean now.