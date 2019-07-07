Weight Watchers Glass Analyser Scale 8933U

I bought these scales because i'm now on a weight
I bought these scales because i'm now on a weight loss program and the idea of all the extra functions like BMI checker appealed to me. I took the scales out of the box pulled the battery isolator tab and that's where the problems started. You have to stand on the thing for nearly 30 seconds for it just to register your weight and if you try and use the BMI checker it just reads error and turns off,so all in all it's totally useless and not fit for purpose so Tesco can have it back tomorrow along with my disappointment.
Unhappyyy
sooooo unhappy with my purchase takes so long to read. Making it more stressful to monitor my progress
Disappointed
It started giving error after 5 months of purchase. Bought new batteries and even then didn’t work. Gave random weighing results. Disappointed
Not user friendly
These scales are not user friendly, very hard to program and don’t always register the weight measurement even though well under max weight and screen goes off
Step on get a reading. Step off and back on again
Step on get a reading. Step off and back on again you get a different reading. Unreliable. Not as good as my old Tesco scales.
Avoid like the plague
What absolute rubbish. You have to stand on it for 2 full minutes while it flashes 0.00, and then it’s 50/50 on it giving a reading or just turning off. Who has the time for this???? I wanted it to weigh my four dogs, yeah, good luck getting them to hold still in your arms that long. 20 minutes later and all I have done is weigh myself twice and 3 of the four dogs, and gotten some pretty severe scratches for my trouble. Oh, and as for “highly accurate” my weight differed by 600g on both weighing 10 minutes apart.
Works great
Maybe not suitable for carpet floor, but apart of that it does its job.
Clear and precise. Very neat looking.
These scales can be set for not just seeing your weight (hoping loss of!!) but you can keep a log of weight. Several people can use and record ie gender, age, etc. I prefer imperial to metric, shows 1/2 pounds too... inspiring when you struggle to lose weight. I have thyroid issues so to lose by weight is doubly hard.
Works well
Bought a week ago. Lightweight and easy to use if you just want the weight reading. For everything else u need to programme. Weight readings are in large easy to read letters
Great buy
Very pleased with these scales, attend ww classes and these are just as accurate, so pleased with my purchase!