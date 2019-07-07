By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Weight Watchers Glass Analyser Scale 8933U

4.5(330)
Weight Watchers Glass Analyser Scale 8933U
£ 20.00
£20.00

Product Description

  • Measures body weight, BMI, body fat and body water
  • Maximum weight of 182kg/28st 8lb
  • Weight Watchers branded product
  • Measure with the utmost accuracy with help of the Weight Watchers glass body analyser scale. These scales are capable of measuring your body weight, BMI, body fat and body water, with an impressive 4 person memory.
  • Designed with a glossy, ultra slim exterior, they'll fit neatly into a bathroom and feature a clear LCD display for easy to read results. These battery operated bathroom scales come with simple instructions and the batteries included for a quick set up. They can take a maximum weight of 28st 8lb.

Information

330 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

I bought these scales because i'm now on a weight

1 stars

I bought these scales because i'm now on a weight loss program and the idea of all the extra functions like BMI checker appealed to me. I took the scales out of the box pulled the battery isolator tab and that's where the problems started. You have to stand on the thing for nearly 30 seconds for it just to register your weight and if you try and use the BMI checker it just reads error and turns off,so all in all it's totally useless and not fit for purpose so Tesco can have it back tomorrow along with my disappointment.

Unhappyyy

1 stars

sooooo unhappy with my purchase takes so long to read. Making it more stressful to monitor my progress

Disappointed

1 stars

It started giving error after 5 months of purchase. Bought new batteries and even then didn’t work. Gave random weighing results. Disappointed

Not user friendly

1 stars

These scales are not user friendly, very hard to program and don’t always register the weight measurement even though well under max weight and screen goes off

Step on get a reading. Step off and back on again

2 stars

Step on get a reading. Step off and back on again you get a different reading. Unreliable. Not as good as my old Tesco scales.

Avoid like the plague

1 stars

What absolute rubbish. You have to stand on it for 2 full minutes while it flashes 0.00, and then it’s 50/50 on it giving a reading or just turning off. Who has the time for this???? I wanted it to weigh my four dogs, yeah, good luck getting them to hold still in your arms that long. 20 minutes later and all I have done is weigh myself twice and 3 of the four dogs, and gotten some pretty severe scratches for my trouble. Oh, and as for “highly accurate” my weight differed by 600g on both weighing 10 minutes apart.

Works great

4 stars

Maybe not suitable for carpet floor, but apart of that it does its job.

Clear and precise. Very neat looking.

5 stars

These scales can be set for not just seeing your weight (hoping loss of!!) but you can keep a log of weight. Several people can use and record ie gender, age, etc. I prefer imperial to metric, shows 1/2 pounds too... inspiring when you struggle to lose weight. I have thyroid issues so to lose by weight is doubly hard.

Works well

4 stars

Bought a week ago. Lightweight and easy to use if you just want the weight reading. For everything else u need to programme. Weight readings are in large easy to read letters

Great buy

5 stars

Very pleased with these scales, attend ww classes and these are just as accurate, so pleased with my purchase!

1-10 of 330 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

