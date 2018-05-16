By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fruittella Strawberry 4 Pack 164G

image 1 of Fruittella Strawberry 4 Pack 164G
£ 1.19
£0.73/100g

Product Description

  • Chewy Sweets with Strawberry Flavour.
  • Fruit lovers inspired Fruittella to create delicious sweets! Enjoy and share a fantastic fruity experience.
  • With fruit juice
  • Natural colouring or flavours
  • Pack size: 164g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Gelatine, Humectant (Glycerol), Natural Flavouring, Concentrates (Black Carrot, Elderberry), Gelling Agent (Gum Arabic), Dextrin

Name and address

  • Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 3000,
  • 4800 DA Breda,
  • Holland.

Return to

  • www.fruittella.com

Net Contents

4 x 41g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1694 kJ / 401 kcal
Fat 6,8g
-saturates 6,8g
Carbohydrate 83g
-sugars55g
Protein 0,8g
Salt 0,03g
of which:-

