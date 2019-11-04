By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Steak Bakes 280G

2.5(13)Write a review
Tesco 2 Steak Bakes 280G
£ 1.00
£0.36/100g
One bake
  • Energy1584kJ 379kcal
    19%
  • Fat19.8g
    28%
  • Saturates9.8g
    49%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1209kJ / 289kcal

Product Description

  • A puff pastry bake encasing pieces of steak in a gravy sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Filled with tender pieces of beef steak in a thick and meaty gravy.
  • At Tesco we have an agricultural team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using beef from farms operating to these standards.
  • Flaky puff pastry
  • Filled with tender pieces of beef steak in a thick and meaty gravy
  • Cook from frozen 30 mins
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Beef (22%), Palm Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Malted Barley Extract, Pea Protein, Yeast Extract, Beef Extract, Glucose Syrup, Black Pepper, Sugar, Tomato, Carrot Extract, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Thyme Extract, Laurel Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated fan oven for 25 - 30 minutes.
Top tip: Once cooked, enjoy hot or cold.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1209kJ / 289kcal1584kJ / 379kcal
Fat15.1g19.8g
Saturates7.5g9.8g
Carbohydrate27.5g36.0g
Sugars1.8g2.4g
Fibre2.0g2.6g
Protein9.8g12.8g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Mostly puff, air and very, very little meat.

2 stars

Not like the photo 😢. Contained about 15% of the meat sauce you see here. Won't be buying again.

Taste very similar to steak bakes.

5 stars

I don't know why these have got such poor reviews. Mine have always been full of beef and the gravy is really tasty. They taste very similar to the steak bakes from a certain well-know high street bakery chain. If you cook them properly in the oven, the pastry becomes nice and crisp and fluffy. They often stick to the pans in the oven, but that's probably my dodgy pans and is solved by a bit of oil on the bottom of the pan before baking them.

I have been purchasing your 2 for a pound steak ba

2 stars

I have been purchasing your 2 for a pound steak bakes over the past few months and I am totally disappointed with the amount of meat inside them.One tiny piece of steak but a lot of nice gravy.However I have also purchased your 2 for a pound cheese bakes which are lovely.I think at my late time in life I may turn vegetarian ! I do feel the 'meat'quantity should be increased.Thanking you,Mrs.M.Dale.

Don't bother

2 stars

Poor quality virtually no filling and what there was in it was just about all gravy hard to find any meat.

Super quality great taste & price

5 stars

I'm not a lover of pies etc., but these are gorgeous....love them

Scrumptious!!!!!

5 stars

I thought it was delicious. One was just enough for a meal. I had mine with a few chips and some peas. I liked it so much I have ordered it again. I tried it initially by accident. I ordered Ale and craft pies, those are delicious also, you had sold out so sent me the Steak Bakes. I particularly like the pastry also. Thanks Tesco.

Delicious!

5 stars

These were delicious. Puff pastry was perfect and the meat inside was nice, not fatty or gristly at all. Great snack or lunch. Even tried one with some veg & gravy in place of a pie, did not disappoint. Definitely will buy these again.

Nasty

1 stars

Pack of 2, 1 had no filling just a smear of gravy, the other was just chewy.

Disappointing

2 stars

Very disappointing - do not be deceived by the photo - there is hardly any meat in these pies (same as the chicken ones) I have bought several packs in the hope that we would get some with meat in. The gravy is very tasty and the pastry lovely but .... without the meat it's not what it says on the pack!

to much pastry no filling

1 stars

to much pastry no filling

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco 2 Creamy Chicken Bakes 280G

£ 1.00
£0.36/100g

Tesco 2 Cheese & Onion Bakes 260G

£ 1.00
£0.39/100g

Hearty Food Thin Pepperoni Pizza 314G

£ 0.67
£0.21/100g

Birds Eye 4 Sausage Rolls 360G

£ 1.55
£0.43/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here