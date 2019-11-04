Tesco 2 Steak Bakes 280G

Mostly puff, air and very, very little meat.
Not like the photo 😢. Contained about 15% of the meat sauce you see here. Won't be buying again.
Taste very similar to steak bakes.
I don't know why these have got such poor reviews. Mine have always been full of beef and the gravy is really tasty. They taste very similar to the steak bakes from a certain well-know high street bakery chain. If you cook them properly in the oven, the pastry becomes nice and crisp and fluffy. They often stick to the pans in the oven, but that's probably my dodgy pans and is solved by a bit of oil on the bottom of the pan before baking them.
I have been purchasing your 2 for a pound steak ba
I have been purchasing your 2 for a pound steak bakes over the past few months and I am totally disappointed with the amount of meat inside them.One tiny piece of steak but a lot of nice gravy.However I have also purchased your 2 for a pound cheese bakes which are lovely.I think at my late time in life I may turn vegetarian ! I do feel the 'meat'quantity should be increased.Thanking you,Mrs.M.Dale.
Don't bother
Poor quality virtually no filling and what there was in it was just about all gravy hard to find any meat.
Super quality great taste & price
I'm not a lover of pies etc., but these are gorgeous....love them
Scrumptious!!!!!
I thought it was delicious. One was just enough for a meal. I had mine with a few chips and some peas. I liked it so much I have ordered it again. I tried it initially by accident. I ordered Ale and craft pies, those are delicious also, you had sold out so sent me the Steak Bakes. I particularly like the pastry also. Thanks Tesco.
Delicious!
These were delicious. Puff pastry was perfect and the meat inside was nice, not fatty or gristly at all. Great snack or lunch. Even tried one with some veg & gravy in place of a pie, did not disappoint. Definitely will buy these again.
Nasty
Pack of 2, 1 had no filling just a smear of gravy, the other was just chewy.
Disappointing
Very disappointing - do not be deceived by the photo - there is hardly any meat in these pies (same as the chicken ones) I have bought several packs in the hope that we would get some with meat in. The gravy is very tasty and the pastry lovely but .... without the meat it's not what it says on the pack!
to much pastry no filling
to much pastry no filling