Tesco Mini Carrots 320G

2.5(9)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Mini Carrots 320G
£ 1.00
£3.13/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy143kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 179kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Mini carrots.
  • Carefully prepared and chosen for their sweet crunch.
  • Washed and ready to eat. Carefully prepared and chosen for their sweet crunch.
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
800W 3½ mins
900W 3 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place in a steamer for 8 minutes, or until tender.

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 8 minutes or until tender.
Drain well and serve immediately.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/4 of a pack (80g)
Energy179kJ / 43kcal143kJ / 34kcal
Fat0.4g0.3g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.4g5.9g
Sugars7.0g5.6g
Fibre3.9g3.1g
Protein0.4g0.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin A1961µg (245%NRV)1569µg (196%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Quick easy and flavoursome

5 stars

Quick easy and flavours great va!ue

Really not worth it

1 stars

These are most likely the small ends of larger carrots dolled up to be trendy. They don't keep well are very fiddly to deal with and develop a white mould on them after about a day. Waste of money unless you want to cook them IMMEDIATELY. Way overpriced fro what they are.

Lovely, Tasty Carrots

4 stars

Loved these carrots; not too sweet, but just right. Easy to cook, but if you like a softer carrot, cook on the hob, following instructions.

Prepare to Roast! :)

4 stars

Quick and easy for roasting.

stumps

1 stars

These are large carrots cut into short stumps. Not little sweet carrots at all. I will not buy again.

Not mini carrots at all

1 stars

Disappointing - I was expecting small carrots (Chantenay or similar) but instead found chunks of cut-up large carrots. I see that these have disappeared from store - good!

Plastic carrots

1 stars

Plastic carrots

It clearly states 4+ Days, but the ones I received

1 stars

It clearly states 4+ Days, but the ones I received were dated for the next day, and seeing as they were delivered after 7 pm not much good unless I wanted to use them straight away.

Last better than sliced ones in the fridge

5 stars

Very good they easily last 2 weeks in the fridge, so handy compared to sliced ones that go off more quickly

