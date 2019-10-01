Tesco Mini Carrots 320G

Quick easy and flavoursome
Quick easy and flavours great va!ue
Really not worth it
These are most likely the small ends of larger carrots dolled up to be trendy. They don't keep well are very fiddly to deal with and develop a white mould on them after about a day. Waste of money unless you want to cook them IMMEDIATELY. Way overpriced fro what they are.
Lovely, Tasty Carrots
Loved these carrots; not too sweet, but just right. Easy to cook, but if you like a softer carrot, cook on the hob, following instructions.
Prepare to Roast! :)
Quick and easy for roasting.
stumps
These are large carrots cut into short stumps. Not little sweet carrots at all. I will not buy again.
Not mini carrots at all
Disappointing - I was expecting small carrots (Chantenay or similar) but instead found chunks of cut-up large carrots. I see that these have disappeared from store - good!
Plastic carrots

It clearly states 4+ Days, but the ones I received were dated for the next day, and seeing as they were delivered after 7 pm not much good unless I wanted to use them straight away.
Last better than sliced ones in the fridge
Very good they easily last 2 weeks in the fridge, so handy compared to sliced ones that go off more quickly