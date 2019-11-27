Tesco Organic Tenderstem Broccoli 200G

broccolies were very delicious and fresh.
broccolies were very delicious and fresh.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ / 38kcal
Tenderstemmed Broccoli
Produce of United Kingdom,Spain,Jersey
Remove all packaging. Trim if required. Wash before use.
To cook on the hob. Before cooking: Rinse well. Boil water. Add tenderstem broccoli carefully. Return to the boil. To cook on the hob simmer on low heat 3-5 mins Drain. Check food is piping hot.
To steam. Before cooking: Rinse well. Boil water. Add tenderstem broccoli carefully to the steamer. During cooking take care that the pan does not boil dry. After cooking remove carefully. Check food is piping hot.
- Servings
200g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|160kJ / 38kcal
|128kJ / 30kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|4.4g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019