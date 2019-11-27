By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Tenderstem Broccoli 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy128kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Tenderstem Broccoli
  • Organic Tenderstem Broccoli Spears
  • Organic working with nurture
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Tenderstemmed Broccoli

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Spain,Jersey

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Trim if required. Wash before use.

     

    To cook on the hob. Before cooking: Rinse well. Boil water. Add tenderstem broccoli carefully. Return to the boil. To cook on the hob simmer on low heat 3-5 mins Drain. Check food is piping hot.

    To steam. Before cooking: Rinse well. Boil water. Add tenderstem broccoli carefully to the steamer. During cooking take care that the pan does not boil dry. After cooking remove carefully. Check food is piping hot.

     

Number of uses

- Servings

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy160kJ / 38kcal128kJ / 30kcal
Fat0.9g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.8g1.4g
Sugars1.5g1.2g
Fibre2.6g2.1g
Protein4.4g3.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

broccolies were very delicious and fresh.

5 stars

broccolies were very delicious and fresh.

